Win Probability 75.9%
|IND
|DAL
DAL 75.9%
IND
10
DAL
7
3rd & 15 at DAL 29
(:14) (Shotgun) D.Prescott pass short right to E.Elliott to DAL 41 for 12 yards (B.Okereke).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- IND99
- 104DAL
Turnovers
- IND0
- 0DAL
Possession9:514:55INDDAL
1st Downs
- IND4
- 6DAL
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Arlington, TX
51°
- Line: DAL -11.0
- Over/Under: 44.5
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Colts
|10
|10
|Cowboys
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|IND
|DAL
FG
10:49
Chase McLaughlin Made 52 Yd Field Goal
6 plays, 20 yards, 2:42
|3
|0
TD
4:50
CeeDee Lamb Pass From Dak Prescott for 20 Yds, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Overton, Holder-B.Anger.
12 plays, 73 yards, 5:59
|3
|7
TD
2:37
Ashton Dulin Pass From Matt Ryan for 14 Yds Chase McLaughlin Made Ex. Pt
5 plays, 79 yards, 2:13
|10
|7
2022 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|219
|240
|Indianapolis
|4
|7
|1
|.375
|190
|244
|Jacksonville
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|258
|272
|Houston
|1
|10
|1
|.125
|188
|287
2022 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|11
|1
|0
|.917
|338
|226
|Dallas
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|279
|187
|New York
|7
|4
|1
|.625
|245
|252
|Washington
|7
|5
|1
|.577
|253
|256
NFL News
Rams' Matthew Stafford unlikely to come off IR due to spinal cord contusion
Rams QB Matthew Stafford has a spinal cord contusion and is unlikely to return this season, per coach Sean McVay.
Jim Harbaugh says he'll be back at Michigan next season
Asked on Sunday about NFL teams potentially vetting him for job openings this offseason, Jim Harbaugh said he doesn't have a crystal ball, but that he will be back coaching the Wolverines.
Tyler Boyd drops wide-open TD catch
Tyler Boyd is left wide open running to the end zone, but the ball goes right through his hands.
NFL Week 13 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game
NFL Nation recaps every game and answers the biggest questions from around the league in Week 13.
Patrick Mahomes puts his body on the line for TD
Patrick Mahomes calls his own number and dives into the end zone for a Chiefs touchdown.
Carr-Adams connection rallies Raiders past Chargers 27-20
— Derek Carr completed two long touchdown passes to Davante Adams in the third quarter to rally the Las Vegas Raiders to a 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.