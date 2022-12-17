No scoring plays available
Game Leaders
MIA
BUF
MIABUF
MIABUF
--
--
MIABUF
Win Probability
According to ESPN Analytics
Team Stats
Total Yards
MIA
17
0
BUF
Turnovers
MIA
0
0
BUF
Possession
MIA
BUF
1:54
0:00
1st Downs
MIA
1
0
BUF
Game Information
Highmark Stadium
8:15 PM, December 17, 2022Coverage: NFL NET
Line: BUF -7.0
Over/Under: 45
Capacity: 71,621
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:BUF 7
Drive:0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
Last Play:4th & 11 at MIA 48
Win %:
78.3
(13:18) T.Morstead punts 38 yards to BUF 14, Center-B.Ferguson. N.Hines to BUF 19 for 5 yards (E.Roberts). Return credited to BUF 14 (penalty during kick). PENALTY on BUF-T.Jones, Offensive Holding, 7 yards, enforced at BUF 14. Penalty on BUF-S.Neal, Offensive Holding, declined.
1TOT
0SACKS
0INT
