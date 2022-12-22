|1st Quarter
|JAX
|NYJ
FG
11:37
Greg Zuerlein Made 37 Yd Field Goal
4 plays, -3 yards, 1:59
|0
|3
FG
7:15
Riley Patterson Made 32 Yd Field Goal
10 plays, 61 yards, 4:22
|3
|3
Game Leaders
JAX
NYJ
Win Probability
According to ESPN Analytics
Team Stats
Total Yards
JAX
149
30
NYJ
Turnovers
JAX
1
0
NYJ
Possession
JAX
NYJ
13:41
4:33
1st Downs
JAX
9
1
NYJ
Game Information
MetLife Stadium
8:15 PM, December 22, 2022Coverage: PRIME VIDEO
Line: NYJ -2.5
Over/Under: 36.5
Capacity: 82,500
Down:3rd & Goal
Ball on:NYJ 1
Drive:15 plays, 95 yards, 7:55
Last Play:2nd & Goal at NYJ 1
Win %:
53.6
(11:46) T.Etienne right tackle to NYJ 1 for no gain (J.Johnson; C.Mosley). JAX-B.Scherff was injured during the play.
13CAR
56YDS
0TD
2022 AFC South Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|255
|293
|Jacksonville
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|334
|328
|Indianapolis
|4
|9
|1
|.321
|245
|337
|Houston
|1
|12
|1
|.107
|235
|344
2022 AFC East Standings
