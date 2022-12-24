|1st Quarter
|NYG
|MIN
TD
3:17
T.J. Hockenson Pass From Kirk Cousins for 12 Yds, G.Joseph extra point is GOOD, Center-A.DePaola, Holder-R.Wright.
8 plays, 84 yards, 3:50
|0
|7
|2nd Quarter
|NYG
|MIN
FG
9:40
Greg Joseph Made 40 Yd Field Goal
10 plays, 42 yards, 5:10
|0
|10
TD
4:23
Isaiah Hodgins Pass From Daniel Jones for 7 Yds, G.Gano extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-J.Gillan.
10 plays, 69 yards, 5:17
|7
|10
|3rd Quarter
|NYG
|MIN
FG
11:18
Graham Gano Made 44 Yd Field Goal
8 plays, 49 yards, 3:42
|10
|10
FG
4:31
Graham Gano Made 44 Yd Field Goal
8 plays, 55 yards, 4:42
|13
|10
|4th Quarter
|NYG
|MIN
TD
14:12
T.J. Hockenson Pass From Kirk Cousins for 15 Yds, G.Joseph extra point is GOOD, Center-A.DePaola, Holder-R.Wright.
12 plays, 75 yards, 5:19
|13
|17
FG
6:24
Graham Gano Made 55 Yd Field Goal
6 plays, 18 yards, 2:31
|16
|17