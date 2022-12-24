    New York Giants

    8-5-1, 4-2 away
    16
    FOX1234T
    NYG076316
    MIN730717

    Minnesota Vikings

    11-3, 7-1 home
    17
    Down:1st & 10
    Ball on:NYG 29
    Drive:3 plays, 6 yards, 0:22
    NYGMIN304050403010202010
    Last Play:
    Win %:
    77.4
    Timeout #2 by MIN at 04:02.
    1st QuarterNYGMIN
    TD
    3:17
    T.J. Hockenson Pass From Kirk Cousins for 12 Yds, G.Joseph extra point is GOOD, Center-A.DePaola, Holder-R.Wright.
    8 plays, 84 yards, 3:50
    		07
    2nd QuarterNYGMIN
    FG
    9:40
    Greg Joseph Made 40 Yd Field Goal
    10 plays, 42 yards, 5:10
    		010
    TD
    4:23
    Isaiah Hodgins Pass From Daniel Jones for 7 Yds, G.Gano extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-J.Gillan.
    10 plays, 69 yards, 5:17
    		710
    3rd QuarterNYGMIN
    FG
    11:18
    Graham Gano Made 44 Yd Field Goal
    8 plays, 49 yards, 3:42
    		1010
    FG
    4:31
    Graham Gano Made 44 Yd Field Goal
    8 plays, 55 yards, 4:42
    		1310
    4th QuarterNYGMIN
    TD
    14:12
    T.J. Hockenson Pass From Kirk Cousins for 15 Yds, G.Joseph extra point is GOOD, Center-A.DePaola, Holder-R.Wright.
    12 plays, 75 yards, 5:19
    		1317
    FG
    6:24
    Graham Gano Made 55 Yd Field Goal
    6 plays, 18 yards, 2:31
    		1617
    Copyright: © ESPN Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved.