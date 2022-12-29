|1st Quarter
|DAL
|TEN
TD
4:36
Ezekiel Elliott 1 Yd Rush, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Overton, Holder-B.Anger.
10 plays, 60 yards, 5:30
|7
|0
|2nd Quarter
|DAL
|TEN
FG
14:56
Brett Maher Made 36 Yd Field Goal
8 plays, 47 yards, 3:41
|10
|0
According to ESPN Analytics
|1st Quarter
|DAL
|TEN
TD
4:36
Ezekiel Elliott 1 Yd Rush, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Overton, Holder-B.Anger.
10 plays, 60 yards, 5:30
|7
|0
|2nd Quarter
|DAL
|TEN
FG
14:56
Brett Maher Made 36 Yd Field Goal
8 plays, 47 yards, 3:41
|10
|0
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|13
|2
|0
|.867
|445
|308
|Dallas
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|434
|303
|New York
|8
|6
|1
|.567
|311
|339
|Washington
|7
|7
|1
|.500
|285
|313
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|353
|331
|Tennessee
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|269
|312
|Indianapolis
|4
|10
|1
|.300
|248
|357
|Houston
|2
|12
|1
|.167
|254
|358