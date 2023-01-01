    Miami Dolphins

    8-7, 3-5 away
    CBS
    NE -3.0

    New England Patriots

    7-8, 3-4 home

    Without Tua, Dolphins need to find a win to reach playoffs

    With a four-game losing streak, the Dolphins squandered an easy path to the playoffs and now need to win at least one — or possibly both — of their last two games to reach the postseason.
    12/29/2022 - AP

    Season Leaders

    MIA
    NE
    Passing Yards
    T. Tagovailoa
    MIA

    T. Tagovailoa

    259-400, 3548 YDS, 25 TD, 8 INT
    M. Jones
    NE

    M. Jones

    242-369, 2550 YDS, 9 TD, 8 INT
    Rushing Yards
    R. Mostert
    MIA

    R. Mostert

    161 CAR, 791 YDS, 3 TD
    R. Stevenson
    NE

    R. Stevenson

    196 CAR, 944 YDS, 5 TD
    Receiving Yards
    T. Hill
    MIA

    T. Hill

    113 REC, 1632 YDS, 7 TD
    J. Meyers
    NE

    J. Meyers

    58 REC, 723 YDS, 4 TD

    Injury Report

    Miami Dolphins
    Name, PosStatusDATE
    Bradley Chubb
    LB    		outJan 1
    Xavien Howard
    CB    		outJan 1
    Terron Armstead
    OT    		outJan 1
    Tua Tagovailoa
    QB    		outJan 1
    Eric Fisher
    OT    		outJan 1
    New England Patriots
    Name, PosStatusDATE
    DeVante Parker
    WR    		outJan 1
    Jonnu Smith
    TE    		outJan 1
    Shaun Wade
    CB    		outJan 1
    Jalen Mills
    CB    		outJan 1
    Kevin Harris
    RB    		outJan 1
    Team Stats
    Points Per Game24.321.2
    Points Allowed Per Game24.719.4
    Total Yards385.7333.1
    Yards Passing289.9224.5
    Yards Rushing95.9108.6
    Yards Allowed371.1341.8
    Pass Yards Allowed261.9234.0
    Rush Yards Allowed109.1107.8
    Dolphins Last 5
    DATEOPPRESULT
    12/25/22vsGBL26-20
    12/17/22@BUFL32-29
    12/11/22@LACL23-17
    12/4/22@SFL33-17
    11/27/22vsHOUW30-15
    Patriots Last 5
    DATEOPPRESULT
    12/24/22vsCINL22-18
    12/18/22@LVL30-24
    12/12/22@ARIW27-13
    12/1/22vsBUFL24-10
    11/24/22@MINL33-26
