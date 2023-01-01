Matchup Predictor
Tie: 0.4%
MIA
NE
32.2
%
67.4
%
According to ESPN Analytics
Game Information
Gillette Stadium
1:00 PM, January 1, 2023Coverage: CBS
Line: NE -3.0
Over/Under: 41.5
Capacity: 65,878
Video Highlights
- 1:31
Should the Dolphins sign Tua to a long-term deal?
- 0:48
Will the Patriots or Dolphins improve their playoff hopes on Sunday?
Season Leaders
Injury Report
Miami Dolphins
|Name, Pos
|Status
|DATE
|out
|Jan 1
|out
|Jan 1
|out
|Jan 1
|out
|Jan 1
|out
|Jan 1
New England Patriots
|Name, Pos
|Status
|DATE
|out
|Jan 1
|out
|Jan 1
|out
|Jan 1
|out
|Jan 1
|out
|Jan 1
|Team Stats
|Points Per Game
|24.3
|21.2
|Points Allowed Per Game
|24.7
|19.4
|Total Yards
|385.7
|333.1
|Yards Passing
|289.9
|224.5
|Yards Rushing
|95.9
|108.6
|Yards Allowed
|371.1
|341.8
|Pass Yards Allowed
|261.9
|234.0
|Rush Yards Allowed
|109.1
|107.8
2022 AFC East Standings
