|1st Quarter
|NYG
|PHI
FG
11:39
Jake Elliott Made 32 Yd Field Goal
7 plays, 51 yards, 1:48
|0
|3
TD
4:14
Boston Scott 8 Yd Rush, J.Elliott extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-B.Kern.
12 plays, 80 yards, 6:27
|0
|10
|2nd Quarter
|NYG
|PHI
FG
10:22
Jake Elliott Made 52 Yd Field Goal
4 plays, 5 yards, 1:31
|0
|13
FG
0:45
Jake Elliott Made 39 Yd Field Goal
14 plays, 59 yards, 5:15
|0
|16
|3rd Quarter
|NYG
|PHI
FG
6:17
Jake Elliott Made 54 Yd Field Goal
7 plays, 36 yards, 2:41
|0
|19
FG
0:50
Graham Gano Made 24 Yd Field Goal
9 plays, 69 yards, 5:27
|3
|19
|4th Quarter
|NYG
|PHI
TD
10:04
Davis Webb 14 Yd Rush, TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Webb pass to M.Johnson is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
10 plays, 59 yards, 4:46
|9
|19