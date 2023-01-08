Down:4th & Goal
Ball on:NYG 4
Drive:14 plays, 71 yards, 6:34
NYGPHI304050403010202010
Last Play:3rd & Goal at NYG 4
Win %:
99.1
(3:30) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left.
Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts

PHI, QB, #1
20/35C/ATT
229YDS
0TD
1INT
1st QuarterNYGPHI
FG
11:39
Jake Elliott Made 32 Yd Field Goal
7 plays, 51 yards, 1:48
03
TD
4:14
Boston Scott 8 Yd Rush, J.Elliott extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-B.Kern.
12 plays, 80 yards, 6:27
010
2nd QuarterNYGPHI
FG
10:22
Jake Elliott Made 52 Yd Field Goal
4 plays, 5 yards, 1:31
013
FG
0:45
Jake Elliott Made 39 Yd Field Goal
14 plays, 59 yards, 5:15
016
3rd QuarterNYGPHI
FG
6:17
Jake Elliott Made 54 Yd Field Goal
7 plays, 36 yards, 2:41
019
FG
0:50
Graham Gano Made 24 Yd Field Goal
9 plays, 69 yards, 5:27
319
4th QuarterNYGPHI
TD
10:04
Davis Webb 14 Yd Rush, TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Webb pass to M.Johnson is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
10 plays, 59 yards, 4:46
919