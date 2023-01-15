|1st Quarter
|BAL
|CIN
FG
8:22
Evan McPherson Made 39 Yd Field Goal
14 plays, 54 yards, 6:38
|0
|3
AFC Wild Card Playoffs
10-7, 5-4 away
0
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|BAL
|0
|0
|CIN
|3
|3
12-4, 6-1 home
3
Game Leaders
BAL
CIN
Win Probability
According to ESPN Analytics
Team Stats
Total Yards
BAL
0
54
CIN
Turnovers
BAL
0
0
CIN
Possession
BAL
CIN
0:00
6:38
1st Downs
BAL
0
4
CIN
Game Information
Paycor Stadium
8:15 PM, January 15, 2023Coverage: NBC
Line: CIN -8.0
Over/Under: 40
Capacity: 65,515
Field Goal
Last Play:4th & 10 at BAL 21
Win %:
78.9
(8:26) E.McPherson 39 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-C.Adomitis, Holder-D.Chrisman.
1/1FG
39LONG
0XP
2022 AFC North Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|418
|322
|Baltimore
|10
|7
|0
|.588
|350
|315
|Pittsburgh
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|308
|346
|Cleveland
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|361
|381
