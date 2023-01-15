|1st Quarter
|NYG
|MIN
TD
8:23
Kirk Cousins 1 Yd Rush, G.Joseph extra point is GOOD, Center-A.DePaola, Holder-R.Wright.
12 plays, 75 yards, 6:37
|0
|7
TD
5:11
Saquon Barkley 28 Yd Rush, G.Gano extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-J.Gillan.
5 plays, 75 yards, 3:12
|7
|7
TD
1:03
Isaiah Hodgins Pass From Daniel Jones for 14 Yds, G.Gano extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-J.Gillan.
4 plays, 81 yards, 2:03
|14
|7
NFC Wild Card Playoffs
9-7-1, 4-4 away
14
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|NYG
|14
|14
|MIN
|7
|7
13-4, 8-1 home
7
Game Leaders
NYG
MIN
Win Probability
According to ESPN Analytics
Team Stats
Total Yards
NYG
166
77
MIN
Turnovers
NYG
0
0
MIN
Possession
NYG
MIN
5:15
8:42
1st Downs
NYG
7
7
MIN
Game Information
U.S. Bank Stadium
4:50 PM, January 15, 2023Coverage: FOX
Line: MIN -2.5
Over/Under: 48
Capacity: 66,468
Touchdown
Last Play:1st & 10 at MIN 14
Win %:
65.7
(1:08) (Shotgun) D.Jones pass short middle to I.Hodgins for 14 yards, TOUCHDOWN. G.Gano extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-J.Gillan.
2022 NFC East Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|14
|3
|0
|.824
|477
|344
|Dallas
|12
|5
|0
|.706
|467
|342
|New York
|9
|7
|1
|.559
|365
|371
|Washington
|8
|8
|1
|.500
|321
|343
2022 NFC North Standings
