Touchdown

Last Play:1st & 10 at MIN 14
65.7
(1:08) (Shotgun) D.Jones pass short middle to I.Hodgins for 14 yards, TOUCHDOWN. G.Gano extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-J.Gillan.
Graham Gano

NYG, PK, #9
1st QuarterNYGMIN
TD
8:23
Kirk Cousins 1 Yd Rush, G.Joseph extra point is GOOD, Center-A.DePaola, Holder-R.Wright.
12 plays, 75 yards, 6:37
07
TD
5:11
Saquon Barkley 28 Yd Rush, G.Gano extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-J.Gillan.
5 plays, 75 yards, 3:12
77
TD
1:03
Isaiah Hodgins Pass From Daniel Jones for 14 Yds, G.Gano extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-J.Gillan.
4 plays, 81 yards, 2:03
147