1st Quarter
|IND
|NE
FG
8:11
Chad Ryland Made 37 Yd Field Goal
13 plays, 61 yards, 6:49
|0
|3
TD
0:58
Jonathan Taylor 1 Yd Rush Matt Gay Made Ex. Pt
14 plays, 75 yards, 7:13
|7
|3
NFL Frankfurt Games
|NFL NET
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|IND
|7
|0
|7
|NE
|3
|0
|3
Game Leaders
IND
NE
Win Probability
According to ESPN Analytics
Game Information
Frankfurt Stadium
9:30 AM, November 12, 2023Coverage: NFL NET
Frankfurt
Line: IND -2.0
Over/Under: 42.5
Capacity: 48,000
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:IND 29
Drive:3 plays, 7 yards, 1:53
Last Play:
Win %:
67.5
Timeout at 10:10.
Injury Report
Indianapolis Colts
|Name, Pos
|Status
|Est. Return Date
|QUESTIONABLE
|Nov 12
|QUESTIONABLE
|Nov 12
|INACTIVE
|Nov 12
|INACTIVE
|Nov 12
|INACTIVE
|Nov 12
New England Patriots
|Name, Pos
|Status
|Est. Return Date
|IR
|Nov 12
|QUESTIONABLE
|Nov 12
|INACTIVE
|Nov 12
|INACTIVE
|Nov 12
|INACTIVE
|Nov 12
2023 AFC South Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|193
|156
|Houston
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|187
|165
|Indianapolis
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|232
|242
|Tennessee
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|148
|160
2023 AFC East Standings
NFL News
Colts' Jonathan Taylor caps long drive with TD vs. Patriots
Taylor had nine carries on the Colts' opening drive in Frankfurt, Germany, finishing with a one-yard rush for a score.
Fantasy football Week 10 inactives: Status for Ja'Marr Chase, James Conner and others
AJ Mass provides updated inactives and analysis based on the latest reports and official announcements leading up to kickoff.