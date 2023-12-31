Game Leaders
CIN
KC
Win Probability
According to ESPN Analytics
Game Information
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
4:25 PM, December 31, 2023Coverage: CBS
Kansas City, MO
Line: KC -7.5
Over/Under: 45.5
Capacity: 73,426
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
|CIN
|KC
FG
6:21
Evan McPherson Made 34 Yd Field Goal
15 plays, 59 yards, 8:39
|3
|0
TD
2:58
Isiah Pacheco Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 8 Yds Harrison Butker Made Ex. Pt
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:23
|3
|7
2nd Quarter
|CIN
|KC
TD
11:29
Joe Mixon Pass From Jake Browning for 7 Yds Evan McPherson Made Ex. Pt
11 plays, 75 yards, 6:29
|10
|7
TD
6:23
Jake Browning 1 Yd Rush Evan McPherson Made Ex. Pt
8 plays, 24 yards, 4:23
|17
|7
FG
3:44
Harrison Butker Made 54 Yd Field Goal
6 plays, 40 yards, 2:39
|17
|10
FG
0:35
Harrison Butker Made 43 Yd Field Goal
5 plays, 44 yards, 1:25
|17
|13
3rd Quarter
|CIN
|KC
FG
4:31
Harrison Butker Made 27 Yd Field Goal
9 plays, 82 yards, 3:12
|17
|16
4th Quarter
|CIN
|KC
FG
14:09
Harrison Butker Made 24 Yd Field Goal
7 plays, 85 yards, 3:30
|17
|19
FG
6:18
Harrison Butker Made 48 Yd Field Goal
13 plays, 39 yards, 6:49
|17
|22
FG
2:59
Harrison Butker Made 46 Yd Field Goal
4 plays, 9 yards, 1:34
|17
|25
Data is currently unavailable.
2023 AFC North Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|473
|263
|Cleveland
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|382
|331
|Pittsburgh
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|287
|314
|Cincinnati
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|335
|370
2023 AFC West Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|358
|282
|Denver
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|343
|386
|Las Vegas
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|305
|317
|Los Angeles
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|334
|385
