Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

CINKC
FG
6:21
Evan McPherson Made 34 Yd Field Goal
15 plays, 59 yards, 8:39
30
TD
2:58
Isiah Pacheco Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 8 Yds Harrison Butker Made Ex. Pt
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:23
37

2nd Quarter

CINKC
TD
11:29
Joe Mixon Pass From Jake Browning for 7 Yds Evan McPherson Made Ex. Pt
11 plays, 75 yards, 6:29
107
TD
6:23
Jake Browning 1 Yd Rush Evan McPherson Made Ex. Pt
8 plays, 24 yards, 4:23
177
FG
3:44
Harrison Butker Made 54 Yd Field Goal
6 plays, 40 yards, 2:39
1710
FG
0:35
Harrison Butker Made 43 Yd Field Goal
5 plays, 44 yards, 1:25
1713

3rd Quarter

CINKC
FG
4:31
Harrison Butker Made 27 Yd Field Goal
9 plays, 82 yards, 3:12
1716

4th Quarter

CINKC
FG
14:09
Harrison Butker Made 24 Yd Field Goal
7 plays, 85 yards, 3:30
1719
FG
6:18
Harrison Butker Made 48 Yd Field Goal
13 plays, 39 yards, 6:49
1722
FG
2:59
Harrison Butker Made 46 Yd Field Goal
4 plays, 9 yards, 1:34
1725
Data is currently unavailable.