Game Leaders
DEN
DET
Win Probability
According to ESPN Analytics
Game Information
Ford Field
8:15 PM, December 16, 2023Coverage: NFL NET
Line: DET -5.5
Over/Under: 49.5
Capacity: 64,500
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:DET 27
Drive:3 plays, 1 yard, 1:02
Last Play:1st & 10 at DET 27
Win %:
58.3
Timeout at 08:31.
Injury Report
Denver Broncos
|Name, Pos
|Status
|Est. Return Date
|INACTIVE
|Dec 24
|INACTIVE
|Dec 24
|INACTIVE
|Dec 24
|INACTIVE
|Dec 24
|INACTIVE
|Dec 24
Detroit Lions
|Name, Pos
|Status
|Est. Return Date
|IR
|Dec 24
|INACTIVE
|Dec 24
|INACTIVE
|Dec 24
|INACTIVE
|Dec 24
|INACTIVE
|Dec 24
Data is currently unavailable.
2023 AFC West Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|292
|228
|Denver
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|287
|309
|Las Vegas
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|265
|280
|Los Angeles
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|303
|345
2023 NFC North Standings
NFL News
Dolphins to let Tyreek Hill determine status vs. Jets, sources say
The Dolphins will allow Tyreek Hill to determine whether he can play Sunday against the Jets, sources told ESPN.
Gardner Minshew, Colts bolster playoff chances, beat fading Steelers 30-13
— Gardner Minshew threw three touchdown passes and the Indianapolis Colts rushed for 170 yards, improving their playoff prospects with a 30-13 win over the sagging Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.