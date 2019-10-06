Win Probability 99.2%
|NE
|WSH
NE 99.2%
NE
26
WSH
7
2nd & 5 at WSH 22
(:41) (Shotgun) C.McCoy pass short left to C.Thompson to WAS 27 for 5 yards (J.Bentley).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NE375
- 178WSH
Turnovers
- NE1
- 2WSH
Possession20:2624:34NEWSH
1st Downs
- NE19
- 8WSH
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Patriots
|6
|6
|14
|26
|Redskins
|7
|0
|0
|7
|first Quarter
|NE
|WSH
TD
9:26
Steven Sims Jr. 65 Yard Rush, D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD, Center-N.Sundberg, Holder-T.Way.
2 plays, 67 yards, 0:52
|0
|7
TD
7:09
Julian Edelman Pass From Tom Brady for 6 Yrds, M.Nugent extra point is No Good, Wide Right, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-J.Bailey.
6 plays, 75 yards, 2:17
|6
|7
|second Quarter
|NE
|WSH
FG
10:35
Mike Nugent Made 37 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 61 yards, 2:55
|9
|7
FG
0:30
Mike Nugent Made 23 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, 6 yards, 0:21
|12
|7
|third Quarter
|NE
|WSH
TD
10:57
Brandon Bolden Pass From Tom Brady for 29 Yrds, M.Nugent extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-J.Bailey.
7 plays, 75 yards, 4:03
|19
|7
TD
4:35
Sony Michel 14 Yard Rush, M.Nugent extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-J.Bailey.
6 plays, 88 yards, 3:05
|26
|7
2019 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New England
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|122
|27
|Buffalo
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|76
|63
|New York
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|33
|70
|Miami
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|26
|163
2019 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|107
|56
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|110
|105
|New York
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|87
|97
|Washington
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|66
|118
