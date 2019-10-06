Tedy Bruschi did not like Vontaze Burfict's hit on Jack Doyle, but he feels Burfict's 12-game suspension for it is too long.

The rookie free agent's explosive run made Washington the first team to hold a lead against New England this season.

Giants running back Wayne Gallman has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Vikings with a concussion.

Buccaneers starting cornerback Carlton Davis was ejected from Sunday's game for launching with the crown of his helmet on a hit on Saints tight end Jared Cook.

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph left Sunday's game against the Ravens after appearing to be knocked out cold on a hit by Earl Thomas II.

Julian Edelman Pass From Tom Brady for 6 Yrds, M.Nugent extra point is No Good, Wide Right, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-J.Bailey.

ABOUT COOKIES

To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?