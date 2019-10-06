Win Probability 99.2%

NE
WSH
NE 99.2%

NE

26

WSH

7

2nd & 5 at WSH 22

(:41) (Shotgun) C.McCoy pass short left to C.Thompson to WAS 27 for 5 yards (J.Bentley).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • NE375
    • 178WSH

  • Turnovers

    • NE1
    • 2WSH

  • Possession

    NEWSH
    20:2624:34

  • 1st Downs

    • NE19
    • 8WSH

Game Information

FedEx Field
Coverage: CBS
  • Landover, MD 20785
  • 71°
  • Line: NE -16.5
  • Over/Under: 42
Capacity: 82,000
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:WSH 27
Drive:3 plays, 15 yds3 plays, 15 yards, 0:41
NE WSH 50 20 20 NE WSH 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 2nd & 5 at WSH 22
WIN %: 99.2
(:41) (Shotgun) C.McCoy pass short left to C.Thompson to WAS 27 for 5 yards (J.Bentley).

Chris ThompsonWSH, RB, #25

3REC
14YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

CBS1234T
Patriots661426
Redskins7007
first QuarterNEWSH
TD
9:26
Steven Sims Jr. 65 Yard Rush, D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD, Center-N.Sundberg, Holder-T.Way.
2 plays, 67 yards, 0:52
07
TD
7:09
Julian Edelman Pass From Tom Brady for 6 Yrds, M.Nugent extra point is No Good, Wide Right, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-J.Bailey.
6 plays, 75 yards, 2:17
67
second QuarterNEWSH
FG
10:35
Mike Nugent Made 37 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 61 yards, 2:55
97
FG
0:30
Mike Nugent Made 23 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, 6 yards, 0:21
127
third QuarterNEWSH
TD
10:57
Brandon Bolden Pass From Tom Brady for 29 Yrds, M.Nugent extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-J.Bailey.
7 plays, 75 yards, 4:03
197
TD
4:35
Sony Michel 14 Yard Rush, M.Nugent extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-J.Bailey.
6 plays, 88 yards, 3:05
267
Data is currently unavailable.