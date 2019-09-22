Win Probability 95.7%

BAL
KC
KC 95.7%

BAL

6

KC

20

Timeout #2 by BLT at 00:10.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • BAL158
    • 307KC

  • Turnovers

    • BAL0
    • 0KC

  • Possession

    BALKC
    14:3515:20

  • 1st Downs

    • BAL10
    • 17KC

Game Information

Arrowhead Stadium
Coverage: CBS
  • Kansas City, MO 64129
  • 74°
  • Line: KC -4.5
  • Over/Under: 52
Capacity: 76,416
Down:2nd & 7
Ball on:BAL 24
Drive:8 plays, 59 yds8 plays, 59 yards, 1:08
BAL KC 50 20 20 BAL KC 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 95.7
Timeout #2 by BLT at 00:10.
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

CBS1234T
Ravens606
Chiefs02320
first QuarterBALKC
TD
4:24
Mark Ingram II 2 Yard Rush, TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Jackson rushes left end. ATTEMPT FAILS.
14 plays, 84 yards, 6:30
60
second QuarterBALKC
TD
14:18
LeSean McCoy 1 Yard Rush, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
11 plays, 75 yards, 5:06
67
TD
7:52
Demarcus Robinson Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 18 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
5 plays, 47 yards, 2:43
614
TD
3:11
Mecole Hardman Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 83 Yrds Harrison Butker Missed Ex. Pt Attmpt
3 plays, 96 yards, 1:27
621
Data is currently unavailable.