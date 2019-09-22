Win Probability 95.7%
|BAL
|KC
KC 95.7%
BAL
6
KC
20
Timeout #2 by BLT at 00:10.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- BAL158
- 307KC
Turnovers
- BAL0
- 0KC
Possession14:3515:20BALKC
1st Downs
- BAL10
- 17KC
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ravens
|6
|0
|6
|Chiefs
|0
|23
|20
|first Quarter
|BAL
|KC
TD
4:24
Mark Ingram II 2 Yard Rush, TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Jackson rushes left end. ATTEMPT FAILS.
14 plays, 84 yards, 6:30
|6
|0
|second Quarter
|BAL
|KC
TD
14:18
LeSean McCoy 1 Yard Rush, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
11 plays, 75 yards, 5:06
|6
|7
TD
7:52
Demarcus Robinson Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 18 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
5 plays, 47 yards, 2:43
|6
|14
TD
3:11
Mecole Hardman Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 83 Yrds Harrison Butker Missed Ex. Pt Attmpt
3 plays, 96 yards, 1:27
|6
|21
2019 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|82
|27
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|36
|46
|Pittsburgh
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|29
|61
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|37
|62
2019 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|68
|36
|Oakland
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|34
|44
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|40
|37
|Denver
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|30
|40
