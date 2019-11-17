Win Probability 92.7%
|DAL
|DET
DAL 92.7%
DAL
35
DET
27
1st & 10 at DAL 31
(5:42) D.Prescott pass incomplete deep left to A.Cooper [T.Flowers].
Team Stats
Total Yards
- DAL460
- 284DET
Turnovers
- DAL1
- 0DET
Possession27:2026:58DALDET
1st Downs
- DAL24
- 17DET
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Cowboys
|3
|21
|3
|8
|35
|Lions
|7
|7
|7
|6
|27
|first Quarter
|DAL
|DET
TD
12:33
Bo Scarbrough 5 Yard Rush, M.Prater extra point is GOOD, Center-D.Muhlbach, Holder-S.Martin.
5 plays, 28 yards, 2:16
|0
|7
FG
2:22
Brett Maher Made 30 Yrd Field Goal
14 plays, 74 yards, 7:31
|3
|7
|second Quarter
|DAL
|DET
TD
14:10
Tony Pollard Pass From Dak Prescott for 21 Yrds, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
7 plays, 70 yards, 2:11
|10
|7
TD
7:46
Jeff Driskel 2 Yard Rush, M.Prater extra point is GOOD, Center-D.Muhlbach, Holder-S.Martin.
6 plays, 45 yards, 3:17
|10
|14
TD
4:37
Ezekiel Elliott 1 Yard Rush, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:09
|17
|14
TD
0:30
Dak Prescott Pass for 19 Yrds, Randall Cobb Pass From Dak Prescott for 19 Yrds, Will Harris 15 Yrd P Brett Maher Made Ex. Pt
4 plays, 83 yards, 1:21
|24
|14
|third Quarter
|DAL
|DET
TD
9:15
Marvin Jones Jr. Pass From Jeff Driskel for 11 Yrds, M.Prater extra point is GOOD, Center-D.Muhlbach, Holder-S.Martin.
10 plays, 75 yards, 5:45
|24
|21
FG
5:00
Brett Maher Made 34 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 59 yards, 4:15
|27
|21
|fourth Quarter
|DAL
|DET
TD
7:56
Ezekiel Elliott Pass From Dak Prescott for 17 Yrds, TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Pollard rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
11 plays, 84 yards, 5:41
|35
|21
TD
5:49
Marvin Jones Jr. Pass From Jeff Driskel for 25 Yrds, TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Driskel pass to J.McKissic is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:07
|35
|27
2019 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|251
|170
|Philadelphia
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|224
|213
|New York
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|203
|289
|Washington
|1
|8
|0
|.111
|108
|219
2019 NFC North Standings
