Win Probability 92.7%

DAL
DET
DAL 92.7%

DAL

35

DET

27

1st & 10 at DAL 31

(5:42) D.Prescott pass incomplete deep left to A.Cooper [T.Flowers].

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • DAL460
    • 284DET

  • Turnovers

    • DAL1
    • 0DET

  • Possession

    DALDET
    27:2026:58

  • 1st Downs

    • DAL24
    • 17DET

Game Information

Ford Field
Coverage: FOX
  • Detroit, MI 48226
  • 40°
  • Line: DAL -7.0
  • Over/Under: 47
Capacity: 64,500
Down:2nd & 10
Ball on:DAL 31
Drive:1 play, 0 yds1 play, 0 yards, 0:07
DAL DET 50 20 20 DAL DET 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Dak PrescottDAL, QB, #4

26/41C/ATT
393YDS
3TD
0INT
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

FOX1234T
Cowboys3213835
Lions777627
first QuarterDALDET
TD
12:33
Bo Scarbrough 5 Yard Rush, M.Prater extra point is GOOD, Center-D.Muhlbach, Holder-S.Martin.
5 plays, 28 yards, 2:16
07
FG
2:22
Brett Maher Made 30 Yrd Field Goal
14 plays, 74 yards, 7:31
37
second QuarterDALDET
TD
14:10
Tony Pollard Pass From Dak Prescott for 21 Yrds, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
7 plays, 70 yards, 2:11
107
TD
7:46
Jeff Driskel 2 Yard Rush, M.Prater extra point is GOOD, Center-D.Muhlbach, Holder-S.Martin.
6 plays, 45 yards, 3:17
1014
TD
4:37
Ezekiel Elliott 1 Yard Rush, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:09
1714
TD
0:30
Dak Prescott Pass for 19 Yrds, Randall Cobb Pass From Dak Prescott for 19 Yrds, Will Harris 15 Yrd P Brett Maher Made Ex. Pt
4 plays, 83 yards, 1:21
2414
third QuarterDALDET
TD
9:15
Marvin Jones Jr. Pass From Jeff Driskel for 11 Yrds, M.Prater extra point is GOOD, Center-D.Muhlbach, Holder-S.Martin.
10 plays, 75 yards, 5:45
2421
FG
5:00
Brett Maher Made 34 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 59 yards, 4:15
2721
fourth QuarterDALDET
TD
7:56
Ezekiel Elliott Pass From Dak Prescott for 17 Yrds, TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Pollard rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
11 plays, 84 yards, 5:41
3521
TD
5:49
Marvin Jones Jr. Pass From Jeff Driskel for 25 Yrds, TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Driskel pass to J.McKissic is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:07
3527
