Matt Hasselbeck explains how he changed his grip on the football in college and how it worked for him after that.

Marlon Mack was too slippery for the Jaguars' defense to bring down on a first-quarter touchdown run.

Miami's return man gave his team a boost late in the first half, showing off his speed with a scintillating touchdown.

With a 3% success rate in challenges since Week 4 and another egregious non-overturn on Sunday, coaches need to stop throwing their red flags on PI.

Colts running back Marlon Mack was knocked out of Sunday's game against the Jaguars early in the third quarter due to a hand injury.

Dak Prescott Pass for 19 Yrds, Randall Cobb Pass From Dak Prescott for 19 Yrds, Will Harris 15 Yrd P Brett Maher Made Ex. Pt

