Win Probability 81.4%

MIN
NO
NO 81.4%

MIN

20

NO

31

1st & Goal at NO 1

(1:06) R.Hill reported in as eligible. D.Cook left guard to NO 4 for -3 yards (D.Davis; M.Roach).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • MIN278
    • 413NO

  • Turnovers

    • MIN0
    • 2NO

  • Possession

    MINNO
    25:1718:37

  • 1st Downs

    • MIN19
    • 27NO

Game Information

Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Coverage: FOX/NFL
  • New Orleans, LA 70112
  • 49°
  • Line: NO -6.5
  • Over/Under: 50
Capacity: 73,000
Down:2nd & Goal
Ball on:NO 4
Drive:8 plays, 71 yds8 plays, 71 yards, 3:32
MIN NO 50 20 20 MIN NO 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & Goal at NO 1
WIN %: 81.4
Demario DavisNO, LB, #56

6TOT
0SACKS
0INT
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

FOX/NFL1234T
Vikings77620
Saints1410731
first QuarterMINNO
TD
12:11
Alvin Kamara 40 Yard Rush, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
6 plays, 75 yards, 2:49
07
TD
8:46
Dalvin Cook 15 Yard Rush, D.Bailey extra point is GOOD, Center-A.DePaola, Holder-B.Colquitt.
8 plays, 75 yards, 3:25
77
TD
5:10
Alvin Kamara 1 Yard Rush, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
7 plays, 66 yards, 3:36
714
second QuarterMINNO
FG
14:17
Wil Lutz Made 30 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 84 yards, 4:36
717
TD
10:14
Mike Boone 4 Yard Rush Dan Bailey Made Ex. Pt
8 plays, 75 yards, 3:58
1417
TD
0:38
Alvin Kamara 5 Yard Rush, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
7 plays, 46 yards, 2:37
1424
third QuarterMINNO
TD
9:41
Irv Smith Jr. Pass From Kirk Cousins for 2 Yrds, D.Bailey extra point is No Good, Wide Left, Center-A.DePaola, Holder-B.Colquitt.
3 plays, 18 yards, 1:12
2024
TD
4:38
Alvin Kamara 6 Yard Rush, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
10 plays, 74 yards, 5:03
2031
