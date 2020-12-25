Win Probability 81.4%
|MIN
|NO
NO 81.4%
MIN
20
NO
31
1st & Goal at NO 1
(1:06) R.Hill reported in as eligible. D.Cook left guard to NO 4 for -3 yards (D.Davis; M.Roach).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- MIN278
- 413NO
Turnovers
- MIN0
- 2NO
Possession25:1718:37MINNO
1st Downs
- MIN19
- 27NO
|FOX/NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Vikings
|7
|7
|6
|20
|Saints
|14
|10
|7
|31
|first Quarter
|MIN
|NO
TD
12:11
Alvin Kamara 40 Yard Rush, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
6 plays, 75 yards, 2:49
|0
|7
TD
8:46
Dalvin Cook 15 Yard Rush, D.Bailey extra point is GOOD, Center-A.DePaola, Holder-B.Colquitt.
8 plays, 75 yards, 3:25
|7
|7
TD
5:10
Alvin Kamara 1 Yard Rush, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
7 plays, 66 yards, 3:36
|7
|14
|second Quarter
|MIN
|NO
FG
14:17
Wil Lutz Made 30 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 84 yards, 4:36
|7
|17
TD
10:14
Mike Boone 4 Yard Rush Dan Bailey Made Ex. Pt
8 plays, 75 yards, 3:58
|14
|17
TD
0:38
Alvin Kamara 5 Yard Rush, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
7 plays, 46 yards, 2:37
|14
|24
|third Quarter
|MIN
|NO
TD
9:41
Irv Smith Jr. Pass From Kirk Cousins for 2 Yrds, D.Bailey extra point is No Good, Wide Left, Center-A.DePaola, Holder-B.Colquitt.
3 plays, 18 yards, 1:12
|20
|24
TD
4:38
Alvin Kamara 6 Yard Rush, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
10 plays, 74 yards, 5:03
|20
|31
2020 NFC North Standings
2020 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|397
|297
|Tampa Bay
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|401
|321
|Atlanta
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|355
|353
|Carolina
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|323
|356
NFL News
Cook bulldozes defenders for Vikings TD
Dalvin Cook takes the handoff and runs through multiple Saints defenders to score a 15-yard touchdown for the Vikings to tie the game at 7-7.
Kamara breaks loose for 40-yard TD run
The Saints take an early 7-0 lead over the Vikings on Christmas Day as Alvin Kamara slips through the cracks of the Minnesota defense to score a 40-yard touchdown.
Los Angeles Chargers DE Joey Bosa ruled out for Sunday's game
Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa will miss Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos because of a concussion and shin injury.
Herbert could add to rookie marks when Chargers host Broncos
— Justin Herbert is on the verge of one of the best statistical years by a rookie quarterback in NFL history. Not bad for someone who didn't know how much he was going to play at the beginning of season.
Alvin Kamara sets Saints' record with four rushing touchdowns
Kamara now has 19 touchdowns on the season -- a career high.
Jefferson surprises mom with new car for Christmas
Justin Jefferson stuns his mom as he gifts her a new car via video call on Christmas Eve.