Win Probability 78.8%

GB
TB
GB 78.8%

GB

14

TB

6

2nd & Goal at GB 10

(:30) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Brate. PENALTY on GB-A.Amos, Defensive Pass Interference, 7 yards, enforced at GB 10 - No Play.

According to ESPN Analytics

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • GB316
    • 282TB

  • Turnovers

    • GB2
    • 2TB

  • Possession

    GBTB
    26:1933:11

  • 1st Downs

    • GB14
    • 18TB

Game Information

Raymond James Stadium
Coverage: FOX
Capacity: 65,828
Down:1st & Goal
Ball on:GB 3
Drive:10 plays, 86 yds10 plays, 86 yards, 2:34
GB TB 50 20 20 GB TB 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 2nd & Goal at GB 10
WIN %: 78.8
(:30) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Brate. PENALTY on GB-A.Amos, Defensive Pass Interference, 7 yards, enforced at GB 10 - No Play.

Cameron BrateTB, TE, #84

5REC
52YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

FOX1234T
Packers770014
Buccaneers30306
first QuarterGBTB
FG
9:05
Ryan Succop Made 45 Yd Field Goal
10 plays, 48 yards, 5:55
03
TD
3:01
Romeo Doubs Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 5 Yds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Coco, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
10 plays, 75 yards, 6:04
73
second QuarterGBTB
TD
8:44
Allen Lazard Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 6 Yds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Coco, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
12 plays, 71 yards, 6:49
143
third QuarterGBTB
FG
6:22
Ryan Succop Made 45 Yd Field Goal
5 plays, 20 yards, 1:30
146
Data is currently unavailable.