Win Probability 78.8%
|GB
|TB
GB 78.8%
GB
14
TB
6
2nd & Goal at GB 10
(:30) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Brate. PENALTY on GB-A.Amos, Defensive Pass Interference, 7 yards, enforced at GB 10 - No Play.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- GB316
- 282TB
Turnovers
- GB2
- 2TB
Possession26:1933:11GBTB
1st Downs
- GB14
- 18TB
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Tampa, FL
87°
- Line: TB -1.5
- Over/Under: 42.0
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Packers
|7
|7
|0
|0
|14
|Buccaneers
|3
|0
|3
|0
|6
|first Quarter
|GB
|TB
FG
9:05
Ryan Succop Made 45 Yd Field Goal
10 plays, 48 yards, 5:55
|0
|3
TD
3:01
Romeo Doubs Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 5 Yds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Coco, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
10 plays, 75 yards, 6:04
|7
|3
|second Quarter
|GB
|TB
TD
8:44
Allen Lazard Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 6 Yds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Coco, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
12 plays, 71 yards, 6:49
|14
|3
|third Quarter
|GB
|TB
FG
6:22
Ryan Succop Made 45 Yd Field Goal
5 plays, 20 yards, 1:30
|14
|6
2022 NFC North Standings
2022 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|39
|13
|Carolina
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|62
|59
|New Orleans
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|51
|68
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|53
|58
