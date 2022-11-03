Win Probability 87%

PHI
HOU
PHI 87%

PHI

14

HOU

7

3rd & Goal at HOU 4

(4:37) (Shotgun) K.Gainwell up the middle for 4 yards, TOUCHDOWN. J.Elliott extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-A.Siposs.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • PHI208
    • 107HOU

  • Turnovers

    • PHI1
    • 0HOU

  • Possession

    PHIHOU
    11:0214:26

  • 1st Downs

    • PHI14
    • 7HOU

Game Information

NRG Stadium
Capacity: 71,995

Touchdown

PHI HOU 50 20 20 PHI HOU 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 3rd & Goal at HOU 4
WIN %: 87
(4:37) (Shotgun) K.Gainwell up the middle for 4 yards, TOUCHDOWN. J.Elliott extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-A.Siposs.

Jake ElliottPHI, PK, #4

2NO.
2TB
100TB%
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

PRIME VIDEO1234T
Eagles7714
Texans707
first QuarterPHIHOU
TD
9:37
Teagan Quitoriano Pass From Davis Mills for 2 Yds, K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Weeks, Holder-C.Johnston.
9 plays, 75 yards, 5:23
07
TD
1:33
Miles Sanders 2 Yd Rush, J.Elliott extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-A.Siposs.
18 plays, 91 yards, 8:04
77
second QuarterPHIHOU
TD
4:32
Kenneth Gainwell 4 Yd Rush, J.Elliott extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-A.Siposs.
10 plays, 79 yards, 5:32
147
