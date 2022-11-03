Win Probability 87%
|PHI
|HOU
PHI 87%
PHI
14
HOU
7
3rd & Goal at HOU 4
(4:37) (Shotgun) K.Gainwell up the middle for 4 yards, TOUCHDOWN. J.Elliott extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-A.Siposs.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PHI208
- 107HOU
Turnovers
- PHI1
- 0HOU
Possession11:0214:26PHIHOU
1st Downs
- PHI14
- 7HOU
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Houston, TX
75°
- Line: PHI -14.0
- Over/Under: 45.0
Touchdown
|PRIME VIDEO
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Eagles
|7
|7
|14
|Texans
|7
|0
|7
|first Quarter
|PHI
|HOU
TD
9:37
Teagan Quitoriano Pass From Davis Mills for 2 Yds, K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Weeks, Holder-C.Johnston.
9 plays, 75 yards, 5:23
|0
|7
TD
1:33
Miles Sanders 2 Yd Rush, J.Elliott extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-A.Siposs.
18 plays, 91 yards, 8:04
|7
|7
|second Quarter
|PHI
|HOU
TD
4:32
Kenneth Gainwell 4 Yd Rush, J.Elliott extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-A.Siposs.
10 plays, 79 yards, 5:32
|14
|7
2022 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|7
|0
|0
|1.000
|196
|118
|Dallas
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|183
|133
|New York
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|163
|157
|Washington
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|142
|172
2022 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|132
|138
|Indianapolis
|3
|4
|1
|.438
|129
|157
|Jacksonville
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|172
|158
|Houston
|1
|5
|1
|.214
|116
|154
