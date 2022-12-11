    Kansas City Chiefs
    10-3, 5-2 away
    34
    1234T
    KC6217034
    DEN0147728
    Denver Broncos
    3-10, 2-4 home
    28

    Scoring Summary

    1st QuarterKCDEN
    FG
    10:56
    Harrison Butker Made 35 Yd Field Goal
    8 plays, 58 yards, 4:04
    		30
    FG
    2:53
    Harrison Butker Made 45 Yd Field Goal
    6 plays, 53 yards, 2:18
    		60
    2nd QuarterKCDEN
    TD
    14:16
    Jerick McKinnon Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 56 Yds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
    4 plays, 78 yards, 1:41
    		130
    TD
    7:16
    Jerick McKinnon Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 10 Yds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
    12 plays, 76 yards, 4:53
    		200
    TD
    4:32
    Willie Gay 47 Yd Interception Return, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
    6 plays, 30 yards, 2:44
    		270
    TD
    1:35
    Jerry Jeudy Pass From Russell Wilson for 18 Yds Brandon McManus Made Ex. Pt
    4 plays, 42 yards, 1:18
    		277
    TD
    0:09
    Jerry Jeudy Pass From Russell Wilson for 5 Yds, B.McManus extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Bobenmoyer, Holder-C.Waitman.
    7 plays, 60 yards, 0:57
    		2714
    3rd QuarterKCDEN
    TD
    13:03
    Marlon Mack Pass From Russell Wilson for 66 Yds, B.McManus extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Bobenmoyer, Holder-C.Waitman.
    5 plays, 75 yards, 1:57
    		2721
    TD
    0:38
    JuJu Smith-Schuster Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 4 Yds Harrison Butker Made Ex. Pt
    9 plays, 72 yards, 4:28
    		3421
    4th QuarterKCDEN
    TD
    10:49
    Jerry Jeudy Pass From Brett Rypien for 7 Yds, B.McManus extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Bobenmoyer, Holder-C.Waitman.
    12 plays, 75 yards, 4:49
    		3428
