Game Information
Empower Field at Mile High
4:05 PM, December 11, 2022Coverage: CBS
Denver, CO
Line: KC -9.0
Over/Under: 44
Capacity: 76,125
Team Stats
Total Yards
KC
431
320
DEN
Turnovers
KC
3
2
DEN
Possession
KC
DEN
30:13
29:47
1st Downs
KC
20
17
DEN
Scoring Summary
|1st Quarter
|KC
|DEN
FG
10:56
Harrison Butker Made 35 Yd Field Goal
8 plays, 58 yards, 4:04
|3
|0
FG
2:53
Harrison Butker Made 45 Yd Field Goal
6 plays, 53 yards, 2:18
|6
|0
|2nd Quarter
|KC
|DEN
TD
14:16
Jerick McKinnon Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 56 Yds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
4 plays, 78 yards, 1:41
|13
|0
TD
7:16
Jerick McKinnon Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 10 Yds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
12 plays, 76 yards, 4:53
|20
|0
TD
4:32
Willie Gay 47 Yd Interception Return, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
6 plays, 30 yards, 2:44
|27
|0
TD
1:35
Jerry Jeudy Pass From Russell Wilson for 18 Yds Brandon McManus Made Ex. Pt
4 plays, 42 yards, 1:18
|27
|7
TD
0:09
Jerry Jeudy Pass From Russell Wilson for 5 Yds, B.McManus extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Bobenmoyer, Holder-C.Waitman.
7 plays, 60 yards, 0:57
|27
|14
|3rd Quarter
|KC
|DEN
TD
13:03
Marlon Mack Pass From Russell Wilson for 66 Yds, B.McManus extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Bobenmoyer, Holder-C.Waitman.
5 plays, 75 yards, 1:57
|27
|21
TD
0:38
JuJu Smith-Schuster Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 4 Yds Harrison Butker Made Ex. Pt
9 plays, 72 yards, 4:28
|34
|21
|4th Quarter
|KC
|DEN
TD
10:49
Jerry Jeudy Pass From Brett Rypien for 7 Yds, B.McManus extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Bobenmoyer, Holder-C.Waitman.
12 plays, 75 yards, 4:49
|34
|28
2022 AFC West Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|384
|298
|Los Angeles
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|272
|309
|Las Vegas
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|308
|313
|Denver
|3
|10
|0
|.231
|194
|238
