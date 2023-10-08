1st Quarter
|JAX
|BUF
TD
6:59
Zay Jones Pass From Trevor Lawrence for 6 Yds, TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Etienne rushes right end. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
9 plays, 73 yards, 4:10
|8
|0
FG
1:13
Brandon McManus Made 44 Yd Field Goal
9 plays, 44 yards, 3:50
|11
|0
International Series
11
|NFL NET
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|JAX
|11
|0
|11
|BUF
|0
|0
|0
0
Game Leaders
JAX
BUF
Win Probability
According to ESPN Analytics
Game Information
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
9:30 AM, October 8, 2023Coverage: NFL NET
London
Line: BUF -5.0
Over/Under: 48.5
Capacity: 62,062
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:JAX 22
Drive:0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
Last Play:4th & 3 at BUF 43
Win %:
56.8
S.Martin punts 35 yards to JAX 22, Center-R.Ferguson, out of bounds.
3NO
45LONG
40.3AVG
0In 20
Injury Report
Jacksonville Jaguars
|Name, Pos
|Status
|DATE
|inactive
|Oct 8
|inactive
|Oct 8
|inactive
|Oct 8
|inactive
|Oct 8
|Questionable
|Oct 8
Buffalo Bills
|Name, Pos
|Status
|DATE
|inactive
|Oct 8
|inactive
|Oct 8
|inactive
|Oct 8
|Questionable
|Oct 8
|Questionable
|Oct 8
2023 AFC South Standings
2023 AFC East Standings
NFL News
Cowboys-49ers: NFL betting odds, picks, tips
Our betting analysts answer some of the most pressing questions surrounding Sunday night's game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers.
Fantasy football Week 5 inactives: Status for Saquon Barkley, Javonte Williams and others
AJ Mass provides updated inactives and analysis based on the latest reports and official announcements leading up to kickoff.