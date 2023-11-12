1st Quarter
|NYJ
|LV
FG
10:13
Greg Zuerlein Made 47 Yd Field Goal
8 plays, 49 yards, 3:13
|3
|0
FG
6:15
Daniel Carlson Made 41 Yd Field Goal
6 plays, 53 yards, 3:58
|3
|3
FG
1:11
Greg Zuerlein Made 53 Yd Field Goal
9 plays, 40 yards, 5:04
|6
|3
Game Leaders
NYJ
LV
Win Probability
According to ESPN Analytics
Game Information
Allegiant Stadium
8:20 PM, November 12, 2023Coverage: NBC
Line: NYJ -1.5
Over/Under: 35.5
Capacity: 65,000
Down:2nd & 19
Ball on:LV 35
Drive:1 play, -9 yards, 0:33
Last Play:
Win %:
68.2
Timeout at 14:54.
Injury Report
New York Jets
|Name, Pos
|Status
|Est. Return Date
|INACTIVE
|Nov 12
|INACTIVE
|Nov 12
|INACTIVE
|Nov 12
|INACTIVE
|Nov 12
|INACTIVE
|Nov 12
Las Vegas Raiders
|Name, Pos
|Status
|Est. Return Date
|INACTIVE
|Nov 12
|INACTIVE
|Nov 12
|INACTIVE
|Nov 12
|INACTIVE
|Nov 12
|INACTIVE
|Nov 12
Data is currently unavailable.
2023 AFC East Standings
2023 AFC West Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|208
|143
|Los Angeles
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|239
|215
|Las Vegas
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|156
|193
|Denver
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|172
|226
NFL News
Texans' last-second win vs. Bengals nets $5.5M parlay payout
One of the largest payouts on a parlay bet ever reported by a U.S. sportsbook -- $5.5 million -- came down to the final seconds and a game-winning drive authored by Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud.
Can the Bills get back in the win column vs. the Broncos?
Mike Tannenbaum explains why he expects the Bills to get back to their winning ways against the Broncos.