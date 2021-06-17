    Stanley Cup Semifinals - Game 3
    Series tied 1-1
    Tampa Bay Lightning
    36-17-3, 15-10-3 away
    2
    USA123T
    TB11 2
    NYI01 1
    New York Islanders
    32-17-7, 21-4-3 home
    1
    Tampa Bay Lightning
    20:00
    2nd
    Period End
    End of 2nd period
    • 19:40 - 2nd (2-1)
      Goal scored by Brayden Point assisted by Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman
    • 19:09 - 2nd (1-1)
      Shot missed by Victor Hedman
    • 18:42 - 2nd (1-1)
      Nikita Kucherov shot blocked by Nick Leddy
    19:45
    Yanni Gourde won faceoff in neutral zone
    19:45
    Stoppage - Puck in Benches
    19:42
    Yanni Gourde won faceoff in neutral zone
    19:40
    Goal scored by Brayden Point assisted by Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman
    2-1
    USA123T
    Lightning112
    Islanders011
    2nd PeriodTBNYI
    19:40Brayden Point (21)
    Assists: Nikita Kucherov (40), Victor Hedman (28)
    		21
    17:01Cal Clutterbuck (4)
    Assists: Matt Martin (1), Casey Cizikas (3)
    		11
    1st PeriodTBNYI
    10:05Yanni Gourde (3)
    Assists: Erik Cernak (7), Blake Coleman (4)
    		10
    Copyright: © ESPN Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved.