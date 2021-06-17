- 19:40 - 2nd (2-1)Goal scored by Brayden Point assisted by Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman
- 19:09 - 2nd (1-1)Shot missed by Victor Hedman
- 18:42 - 2nd (1-1)Nikita Kucherov shot blocked by Nick Leddy
19:45
Yanni Gourde won faceoff in neutral zone
19:45
Stoppage - Puck in Benches
19:42
Yanni Gourde won faceoff in neutral zone
19:40
Goal scored by Brayden Point assisted by Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman
2-1
|USA
|1
|2
|3
|T
|Lightning
|1
|1
|2
|Islanders
|0
|1
|1
|2nd Period
|TB
|NYI
|19:40
|Brayden Point (21)
Assists: Nikita Kucherov (40), Victor Hedman (28)
|2
|1
|17:01
|Cal Clutterbuck (4)
Assists: Matt Martin (1), Casey Cizikas (3)
|1
|1
|1st Period
|TB
|NYI
|10:05
|Yanni Gourde (3)
Assists: Erik Cernak (7), Blake Coleman (4)
|1
|0