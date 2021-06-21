- 15:32 - 2nd (0-4)Ryan Pulock credited with hit on Anthony Cirelli in defensive zone
- 14:59 - 2nd (0-4)Travis Zajac credited with hit on Mikhail Sergachev in offensive zone
- 14:38 - 2nd (0-4)Shot on goal by Pat Maroon saved by Ilya Sorokin
15:39
Stoppage - Icing
15:32
Ryan Pulock credited with hit on Anthony Cirelli in defensive zone
15:19
Steven Stamkos won faceoff in neutral zone
15:19
Stoppage - Offside
|NBCSN
|1
|2
|3
|T
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|Lightning
|3
|1
|4
|2nd Period
|NYI
|TB
|5:42
|Steven Stamkos (21) (Power Play)
Assists: Victor Hedman (28), Nikita Kucherov (40)
|0
|4
|1st Period
|NYI
|TB
|15:27
|Alex Killorn (7)
Assists: David Savard (1)
|0
|3
|11:04
|Yanni Gourde (3)
Assists: Blake Coleman (4)
|0
|2
|0:45
|Steven Stamkos (6)
Assists: Alex Killorn (8), Anthony Cirelli (4)
|0
|1