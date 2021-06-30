    Stanley Cup Final - Game 2
    TB leads series 1-0
    Montreal Canadiens
    24-21-11, 11-10-7 away
    NBCSN
    TB -215
    Tampa Bay Lightning
    36-17-3, 21-7-0 home

    Canadiens need bounce-back from best players in Cup Final

    — The loser of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final has won the championship each of the past three years.

    Scoring Leaders

    MTL
    TB
    Points
    Tyler Toffoli

    Tyler ToffoliRW

    44PTS
    28G
    16A
    Brayden Point

    Brayden PointC

    48PTS
    23G
    25A
    Goals
    Tyler Toffoli

    Tyler ToffoliRW

    28G
    7PPG
    158S
    Brayden Point

    Brayden PointC

    23G
    6PPG
    131S
    Assists
    Jeff Petry

    Jeff PetryD

    30A
    11PPA
    6+/-
    Victor Hedman

    Victor HedmanD

    36A
    23PPA
    5+/-

    Injury Report

    Montreal Canadiens
    Name, PosstatusDATE
    Jake Evans
    C    		Day-To-DayJun 28
    Tomas Tatar
    LW    		Day-To-DayJun 29
    Joel Armia
    RW    		Day-To-DayJun 29
    Tampa Bay Lightning
    Name, PosstatusDATE
    Alex Killorn
    LW    		Day-To-DayJun 29

    Team Stats

    teamGF/GGA/GSF/GSA/GPIMPPGPCTPPGAPCTSHGSHGA
    MTL2.772.8930.627.74652919.23778.592
    TB3.212.5930.228.35974022.32984.233
    Canadiens Last 5
    DATEOPPRESULT
    6/28/21@TBL5-1
    6/24/21vsVGSW3-2
    6/22/21@VGSW1-4
    6/20/21vsVGSL1-2
    6/18/21vsVGSW3-2
    Lightning Last 5
    DATEOPPRESULT
    6/28/21vsMTLW5-1
    6/25/21vsNYIW1-0
    6/23/21@NYIL3-2
    6/21/21vsNYIW8-0
    6/19/21@NYIL3-2
