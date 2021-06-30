Skip to main content
Stanley Cup Final - Game 2
TB leads series 1-0
Montreal Canadiens
24-21-11
, 11-10-7 away
NBCSN
TB -215
Tampa Bay Lightning
36-17-3
, 21-7-0 home
Gamecast
Preview
Tickets
Goaltender Comparison
Canadiens
NAME
W
L
OTL
SO
GA/G
SV%
J. Allen
11
12
5
0
2.68
.907
C. Price
12
7
5
1
2.64
.901
C. Primeau
1
2
1
0
4.16
.849
Lightning
NAME
W
L
OTL
SO
GA/G
SV%
A. Vasilevskiy
31
10
1
5
2.21
.925
C. McElhinney
4
6
2
1
3.09
.875
C. Gibson
1
1
0
0
2.66
.875
Betting Lines
24-21-11, 59 PTS
36-17-3, 75 PTS
Money Line
--
TB -215
Puck Line
+1.5
-1.5
Over/Under
5
Game Information
Amalie Arena
8:00 PM, June 30, 2021
Coverage: NBCSN
Tampa, FL 33697
Line: TB -215
Over/Under: 5
Capacity: 19,092
Canadiens need bounce-back from best players in Cup Final
— The loser of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final has won the championship each of the past three years.
Scoring Leaders
MTL
TB
Points
Tyler Toffoli
RW
44
PTS
28
G
16
A
Brayden Point
C
48
PTS
23
G
25
A
Goals
Tyler Toffoli
RW
28
G
7
PPG
158
S
Brayden Point
C
23
G
6
PPG
131
S
Assists
Jeff Petry
D
30
A
11
PPA
6
+/-
Victor Hedman
D
36
A
23
PPA
5
+/-
Injury Report
Montreal Canadiens
Name, Pos
status
DATE
Jake Evans
C
Day-To-Day
Jun 28
Tomas Tatar
LW
Day-To-Day
Jun 29
Joel Armia
RW
Day-To-Day
Jun 29
Tampa Bay Lightning
Name, Pos
status
DATE
Alex Killorn
LW
Day-To-Day
Jun 29
Team Stats
team
GF/G
GA/G
SF/G
SA/G
PIM
PPG
PCT
PPGA
PCT
SHG
SHGA
MTL
2.77
2.89
30.6
27.7
465
29
19.2
37
78.5
9
2
TB
3.21
2.59
30.2
28.3
597
40
22.3
29
84.2
3
3
Canadiens Last 5
DATE
OPP
RESULT
6/28/21
@
TB
L
5-1
6/24/21
vs
VGS
W
3-2
6/22/21
@
VGS
W
1-4
6/20/21
vs
VGS
L
1-2
6/18/21
vs
VGS
W
3-2
Lightning Last 5
DATE
OPP
RESULT
6/28/21
vs
MTL
W
5-1
6/25/21
vs
NYI
W
1-0
6/23/21
@
NYI
L
3-2
6/21/21
vs
NYI
W
8-0
6/19/21
@
NYI
L
3-2
Playoff Series
TB leads 1-0
Canadiens
Lightning
Game 7
7/11
NBC
Lightning
Canadiens
Game 6
7/9
NBC
Canadiens
Lightning
Game 5
7/7
NBC
Lightning
Canadiens
Game 4
7/5
NBC
Lightning
Canadiens
Game 3
7/2
NBC
Canadiens
Lightning
Game 2
6/30
NBCSN
Canadiens
1
Lightning
5
Game 1
6/28
2021 North Division Standings
Team
W
L
OTL
PTS
Toronto
35
14
7
77
Edmonton
35
19
2
72
Winnipeg
30
23
3
63
Montreal
24
21
11
59
Calgary
26
27
3
55
Ottawa
23
28
5
51
Vancouver
23
29
4
50
2021 Central Division Standings
Team
W
L
OTL
PTS
Carolina
36
12
8
80
Florida
37
14
5
79
Tampa Bay
36
17
3
75
Nashville
31
23
2
64
Dallas
23
19
14
60
Chicago
24
25
7
55
Detroit
19
27
10
48
Columbus
18
26
12
48
NHL News
After memorable regular season for Edmonton Oilers, Connor McDavid wins Hart Trophy unanimously as NHL's MVP
Edmonton forward Connor McDavid, who authored a 105-point campaign in a shortened season for the high-flying Oilers, won the Hart Trophy Tuesday night, given to the NHL's most valuable player.
Don Granato officially named head coach of the Buffalo Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres have named Don Granato as their new head coach, the team announced Tuesday.
Wayne Simmonds re-signs with Toronto Maple Leafs on two-year deal
Veteran forward Wayne Simmonds signed a two-year contract extension with the Maple Leafs on Tuesday that has an average annual value of $900,000.
