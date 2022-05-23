- 7:11 - 2nd (0-0)Gustav Forsling shot blocked by Brandon Hagel
- 7:04 - 2nd (0-0)Cal Foote credited with hit on Sam Reinhart in defensive zone
- 6:44 - 2nd (0-0)Cal Foote credited with hit on Eetu Luostarinen in defensive zone
- 6:38 - 2nd (0-0)MacKenzie Weegar shot blocked by Steven Stamkos
- 6:25 - 2nd (0-0)Shot on goal by Aaron Ekblad saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
- 6:01 - 2nd (0-0)Erik Cernak credited with hit on Claude Giroux in defensive zone
- 5:45 - 2nd (0-0)Erik Cernak credited with hit on Patric Hornqvist in offensive zone
- 5:44 - 2nd (0-0)Noel Acciari credited with hit on Corey Perry in defensive zone
7:11
Gustav Forsling shot blocked by Brandon Hagel
0-0
7:04
Cal Foote credited with hit on Sam Reinhart in defensive zone
6:46
Takeaway by Nikita Kucherov in neutral zone
6:44
Cal Foote credited with hit on Eetu Luostarinen in defensive zone
Game Highlights
0:29
Nick Paul's backhand shot sails wide left
|TNT
|1
|2
|3
|T
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|2nd Period
No Goals Scored
|1st Period
No Goals Scored