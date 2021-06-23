    Stanley Cup Semifinals - Game 6
    TB leads series 3-2
    Tampa Bay Lightning
    36-17-3, 15-10-3 away
    2
    NBCSN123T
    TB1102
    NYI0101
    New York Islanders
    32-17-7, 21-4-3 home
    1
    Ryan McDonagh
    10:44
    3rd
    Giveaway
    Giveaway by Ryan McDonagh in defensive zone
    • 10:38 - 3rd (2-1)
      Shot on goal by Casey Cizikas saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
    • 10:36 - 3rd (2-1)
      Blake Coleman shot blocked by Adam Pelech
    • 10:35 - 3rd (2-1)
      Adam Pelech credited with hit on Blake Coleman in defensive zone
    • 10:20 - 3rd (2-1)
      Adam Pelech shot blocked by Blake Coleman
    • 10:03 - 3rd (2-1)
      Josh Bailey shot blocked by Yanni Gourde
    • 9:57 - 3rd (2-1)
      Shot on goal by Brock Nelson saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
    • 8:54 - 3rd (2-1)
      Mikhail Sergachev credited with hit on Anthony Beauvillier in defensive zone
    10:38
    Barclay Goodrow won faceoff in defensive zone
    10:38
    Stoppage - Goalie Stopped (after SOG) - TV timeout
    10:38
    Shot on goal by Casey Cizikas saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
    2-1
    10:36
    Blake Coleman shot blocked by Adam Pelech
    2-1
    3rd Period
    No Goals Scored
    2nd PeriodTBNYI
    14:22Jordan Eberle (4)
    Assists: Mathew Barzal (7), Andy Greene (1)
    		21
    12:36Anthony Cirelli (4)
    Assists: Ondrej Palat (4)
    		20
    1st PeriodTBNYI
    16:02Brayden Point (10)
    Assists: Anthony Cirelli (4)
    		10
