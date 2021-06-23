- 10:38 - 3rd (2-1)Shot on goal by Casey Cizikas saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
- 10:36 - 3rd (2-1)Blake Coleman shot blocked by Adam Pelech
- 10:35 - 3rd (2-1)Adam Pelech credited with hit on Blake Coleman in defensive zone
- 10:20 - 3rd (2-1)Adam Pelech shot blocked by Blake Coleman
- 10:03 - 3rd (2-1)Josh Bailey shot blocked by Yanni Gourde
- 9:57 - 3rd (2-1)Shot on goal by Brock Nelson saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
- 8:54 - 3rd (2-1)Mikhail Sergachev credited with hit on Anthony Beauvillier in defensive zone
10:38
Barclay Goodrow won faceoff in defensive zone
10:38
Stoppage - Goalie Stopped (after SOG) - TV timeout
10:38
Shot on goal by Casey Cizikas saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
2-1
10:36
Blake Coleman shot blocked by Adam Pelech
2-1
|NBCSN
|1
|2
|3
|T
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Islanders
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3rd Period
No Goals Scored
|2nd Period
|TB
|NYI
|14:22
|Jordan Eberle (4)
Assists: Mathew Barzal (7), Andy Greene (1)
|2
|1
|12:36
|Anthony Cirelli (4)
Assists: Ondrej Palat (4)
|2
|0
|1st Period
|TB
|NYI
|16:02
|Brayden Point (10)
Assists: Anthony Cirelli (4)
|1
|0