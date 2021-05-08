Liverpool LIV
Southampton SOU
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Robertson
- Williams
- Phillips
- Alexander-Arnold
- Wijnaldum
- Fabinho
- Thiago
- Mané
- Diogo Jota
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Thiago
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
58 Ben Woodburn
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-4-2
- Forster
- Stephens
- Vestergaard
- Bednarek
- Walker-Peters
- Redmond
- Armstrong
- Ward-Prowse
- Walcott
- Tella
- Adams
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
35 Jan Bednarek
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Nathan Tella
Goals 0
|
32 Theo Walcott
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Che Adams
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
47 Will Ferry
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
31 Kayne Ramsay
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Anfield
-
,
-
Liverpool
Match Commentary
|24'
|Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|24'
|Foul by Jan Bednarek (Southampton).
|22'
|Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
LIV
SOU
Possession
55% 45%
Shots (on Goal)
3 (1)
2 (0)
|LIV
|SOU
|3
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|3
|0
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|35
|+46
|80
|2
|Manchester United
|33
|+29
|67
|3
|Chelsea
|35
|+23
|64
|4
|Leicester City
|35
|+20
|63
|5
|West Ham United
|34
|+11
|58
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|35
|+20
|56
|7
|Liverpool
|33
|+16
|54
|8
|Everton
|33
|+3
|52
|9
|Leeds United
|35
|0
|50
|10
|Arsenal
|34
|+9
|49
|11
|Aston Villa
|33
|+10
|48
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|34
|-13
|42
|13
|Crystal Palace
|34
|-20
|41
|14
|Newcastle United
|35
|-18
|39
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|34
|-4
|37
|16
|Southampton
|33
|-18
|37
|17
|Burnley
|34
|-16
|36
|18
|Fulham
|34
|-20
|27
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|34
|-34
|26
|20
|Sheffield United
|35
|-44
|17
