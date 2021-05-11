-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
25
-
Lionel Messi Goal
-
-
34
-
Pedri Goal
-
- Fernández
- Toño
- Duarte
- Vezo
- Miramón
- Bardhi
- Melero
- Róber
- de Frutos
- Morales
- Martí
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
14 Rúben Vezo
Goals 0
|
3 Toño
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
4 Róber
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Enis Bardhi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
23 Coke
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Carlos Clerc
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
2 Son
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Dani Gómez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- ter Stegen
- Lenglet
- Piqué
- Araújo
- Busquets
- Alba
- Pedri
- de Jong
- Dembélé
- Messi
- Griezmann
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Pedri 34'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
18 Jordi Alba
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Lionel Messi 25'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Neto
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Júnior Firpo
Goals 0
|
12 Ricard Puig
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Ilaix Moriba
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Ciutat de Valencia
-
,
-
Valencia
Match Commentary
|43'
|Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).
|43'
|Toño (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|41'
|Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|LEV
|BAR
|7
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|5
|Corner Kicks
|2
|2
|Saves
|1
Spanish Primera División Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Atletico Madrid
|35
|+39
|77
|2
|Real Madrid
|35
|+34
|75
|3
|Barcelona
|35
|+47
|75
|4
|Sevilla FC
|35
|+22
|71
|5
|Real Sociedad
|35
|+18
|56
|6
|Real Betis
|35
|-2
|54
|7
|Villarreal
|35
|+11
|52
|8
|Celta Vigo
|35
|-3
|47
|9
|Athletic Bilbao
|35
|+8
|46
|10
|Granada
|35
|-13
|45
|11
|Osasuna
|36
|-9
|44
|12
|Cádiz
|36
|-20
|43
|13
|Valencia
|35
|-5
|39
|14
|Levante
|35
|-10
|39
|15
|Alavés
|36
|-22
|35
|16
|Getafe
|35
|-15
|34
|17
|Real Valladolid
|35
|-17
|31
|18
|Huesca
|35
|-19
|30
|19
|Elche
|36
|-25
|30
|20
|Eibar
|35
|-19
|29
