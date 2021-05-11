  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 25
    • Lionel Messi Goal
  • 34
    • Pedri Goal
Levante Logo Levante LEV Barcelona BAR Barcelona Logo
LEV
4-4-2
BAR
3-1-4-2
LEV
4-4-2
  • 13Fernández
  • 3Toño
  • 6Duarte
  • 14Vezo
  • 20Miramón
  • 10Bardhi
  • 22Melero
  • 4Róber
  • 18de Frutos
  • 11Morales
  • 9Martí
No. Name
13 Aitor Fernández
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Óscar Duarte
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Rúben Vezo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Toño
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Jorge Miramón
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Róber
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Gonzalo Melero
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Enis Bardhi
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Jorge de Frutos
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 José Luis Morales
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Roger Martí
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
7 Sergio León
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Coke
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rubén Rochina
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Cheick Doukouré
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Carlos Clerc
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Sergio Postigo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Daniel Cárdenas
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Mickael Malsa
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Son
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
43 Giorgi Kochorashvili
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Dani Gómez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Alejandro Cantero
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Ciutat de Valencia
  • ,
  • Valencia

Match Commentary

43' Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).
43' Toño (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41' Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match Stats

LEV
BAR

Possession

36% 64%

Shots (on Goal)

3 (1)
10 (4)
LEV BAR
7 Fouls 2
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
5 Corner Kicks 2
2 Saves 1
Spanish Primera División Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Atletico Madrid 35 +39 77
2 Real Madrid 35 +34 75
3 Barcelona 35 +47 75
4 Sevilla FC 35 +22 71
5 Real Sociedad 35 +18 56
6 Real Betis 35 -2 54
7 Villarreal 35 +11 52
8 Celta Vigo 35 -3 47
9 Athletic Bilbao 35 +8 46
10 Granada 35 -13 45
11 Osasuna 36 -9 44
12 Cádiz 36 -20 43
13 Valencia 35 -5 39
14 Levante 35 -10 39
15 Alavés 36 -22 35
16 Getafe 35 -15 34
17 Real Valladolid 35 -17 31
18 Huesca 35 -19 30
19 Elche 36 -25 30
20 Eibar 35 -19 29