-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
13
-
On: Saúl Ñíguez|Off: Thomas Lemar
-
-
32
-
On: Ilaix Moriba|Off: Sergio Busquets
-
-
35
-
Saúl Ñíguez Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
- ter Stegen
- Lenglet
- Piqué
- Mingueza
- BusquetsOn: Ilaix Moriba | Off: Sergio Busquets
- Alba
- Pedri
- de Jong
- Dest
- Griezmann
- Messi
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 5
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
32' 27 Ilaix Moriba
Goals 0
|
16 Pedri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Jordi Alba
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Lionel Messi
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Neto
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Júnior Firpo
Goals 0
|
12 Ricard Puig
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Oblak
- Hermoso
- Felipe
- Savic
- Koke
- Carrasco
- LemarOn: Saúl Ñíguez | Off: Thomas Lemar
- Llorente
- Trippier
- Suárez
- Correa
|No.
|Name
|
13 Jan Oblak
Saves 3
|
18 Felipe
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Stefan Savic
Goals 0
|
6 Koke
Goals 0
|
11 Thomas Lemar
Goals 0
13' 8 Saúl Ñíguez 35'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Ángel Correa
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
20 Vitolo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Renan Lodi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Camp Nou
-
,
-
Barcelona
Match Commentary
|45'+4'
|First Half ends, Barcelona 0, Atletico Madrid 0.
|45'+4'
|Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|45'+4'
|Foul by Koke (Atletico Madrid).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|BAR
|ATL
|6
|Fouls
|13
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|2
|2
|Corner Kicks
|3
|5
|Saves
|3
Spanish Primera División Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Atletico Madrid
|34
|+39
|76
|2
|Real Madrid
|34
|+34
|74
|3
|Barcelona
|34
|+47
|74
|4
|Sevilla FC
|34
|+22
|70
|5
|Real Sociedad
|35
|+18
|56
|6
|Villarreal
|34
|+13
|52
|7
|Real Betis
|34
|-3
|51
|8
|Granada
|34
|-12
|45
|9
|Athletic Bilbao
|34
|+8
|45
|10
|Celta Vigo
|34
|-5
|44
|11
|Osasuna
|34
|-10
|40
|12
|Cádiz
|34
|-20
|40
|13
|Levante
|35
|-10
|39
|14
|Valencia
|34
|-8
|36
|15
|Getafe
|34
|-14
|34
|16
|Alavés
|35
|-24
|32
|17
|Real Valladolid
|34
|-14
|31
|18
|Huesca
|34
|-18
|30
|19
|Elche
|35
|-23
|30
|20
|Eibar
|34
|-20
|26
