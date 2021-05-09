-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
21
-
Casemiro Yellow Card
-
-
22
-
Fernando Goal
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Sevilla 1.
-
- Courtois
- Marcelo
- Nacho
- Militão
- Odriozola
- Kroos
- Casemiro
- Modric
- Vinícius Júnior
- Benzema
- Valverde
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
6 Nacho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Marcelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Casemiro 21'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Luka Modric
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
22 Isco
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Mariano
Goals 0
|
13 Andriy Lunin
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Rodrygo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Diego Altube
Saves 0
- Bono
- Acuña
- Carlos
- Koundé
- Navas
- Rakitic
- Fernando
- Jordán
- Ocampos
- Gómez
- Suso
|No.
|Name
|
13 Bono
Saves 3
|
20 Diego Carlos
Goals 0
|
12 Jules Koundé
Goals 0
|
19 Marcos Acuña
Goals 0
|
16 Jesús Navas
Goals 0
|
25 Fernando 22'
Goals 1
|
10 Ivan Rakitic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Suso
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
31 Javier Díaz
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Aleix Vidal
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Alfredo Di Stéfano
-
,
-
Madrid
Match Commentary
|45'
|Second Half begins Real Madrid 0, Sevilla 1.
|45'+1'
|First Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Sevilla 1.
|45'
|Álvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MAD
|SEV
|6
|Fouls
|3
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|3
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|3
Spanish Primera División Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Atletico Madrid
|35
|+39
|77
|2
|Barcelona
|35
|+47
|75
|3
|Real Madrid
|34
|+34
|74
|4
|Sevilla FC
|34
|+22
|70
|5
|Real Sociedad
|35
|+18
|56
|6
|Villarreal
|35
|+11
|52
|7
|Real Betis
|34
|-3
|51
|8
|Celta Vigo
|35
|-3
|47
|9
|Athletic Bilbao
|35
|+8
|46
|10
|Granada
|34
|-12
|45
|11
|Cádiz
|35
|-19
|43
|12
|Osasuna
|35
|-10
|41
|13
|Valencia
|35
|-5
|39
|14
|Levante
|35
|-10
|39
|15
|Getafe
|35
|-15
|34
|16
|Alavés
|35
|-24
|32
|17
|Real Valladolid
|35
|-17
|31
|18
|Huesca
|35
|-19
|30
|19
|Elche
|35
|-23
|30
|20
|Eibar
|35
|-19
|29
La Liga News
'Massive opportunity missed' for both Barca and Atleti
Janusz Michallik feels both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will lament the goalless draw.
Messi 7/10, Griezmann 5/10 as Barcelona fail to boost La Liga title hopes with draw vs. Atletico
Barcelona missed a chance to go top of La Liga, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, and Co. failing to fire in a goalless draw with leaders Atletico.
Barcelona, Atletico Madrid draw in La Liga title showdown
Atletico Madrid survived the challenge of Barcelona as the two sides played out a 0-0 draw at the Camp Nou in a crucial tie in the title race.
Zidane praises Hazard after Real Madrid star says sorry for laughing with ex-Chelsea teammates
Zinedine Zidane has praised Eden Hazard for apologising after being caught laughing and joking with Chelsea players.
Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona slam UEFA 'threats' over Super League exit
Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus released a joint statement on Saturday hitting out at UEFA and refusing to abandon the Super League concept.
UEFA: Super League rebels Barcelona, Juventus, Real Madrid face sanctions; Premier League clubs get deal
Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus could be banned from Champions League for ESL involvement, UEFA warned Friday.