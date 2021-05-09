  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 21
    • Casemiro Yellow Card
  • 22
    • Fernando Goal
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Sevilla 1.
Real Madrid Logo Real Madrid MAD Sevilla FC SEV Sevilla FC Logo
MAD
4-3-3
SEV
4-3-3
MAD
4-3-3
  • 1Courtois
  • 12Marcelo
  • 6Nacho
  • 3Militão
  • 19Odriozola
  • 8Kroos
  • 14Casemiro
  • 10Modric
  • 20Vinícius Júnior
  • 9Benzema
  • 15Valverde
No. Name
1 Thibaut Courtois
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Nacho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Éder Militão
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Marcelo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Álvaro Odriozola
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Casemiro  21'
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Toni Kroos
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Luka Modric
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Karim Benzema
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Vinícius Júnior
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Federico Valverde
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
7 Eden Hazard
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Isco
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Marco Asensio
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Mariano
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Andriy Lunin
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
31 Antonio Blanco
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Rodrygo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35 Miguel Gutiérrez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Diego Altube
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Alfredo Di Stéfano
  • ,
  • Madrid

Match Commentary

45' Second Half begins Real Madrid 0, Sevilla 1.
45'+1' First Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Sevilla 1.
45' Álvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match Stats

MAD
SEV

Possession

48% 52%

Shots (on Goal)

5 (3)
3 (2)
MAD SEV
6 Fouls 3
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 0
3 Corner Kicks 2
1 Saves 3
Spanish Primera División Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Atletico Madrid 35 +39 77
2 Barcelona 35 +47 75
3 Real Madrid 34 +34 74
4 Sevilla FC 34 +22 70
5 Real Sociedad 35 +18 56
6 Villarreal 35 +11 52
7 Real Betis 34 -3 51
8 Celta Vigo 35 -3 47
9 Athletic Bilbao 35 +8 46
10 Granada 34 -12 45
11 Cádiz 35 -19 43
12 Osasuna 35 -10 41
13 Valencia 35 -5 39
14 Levante 35 -10 39
15 Getafe 35 -15 34
16 Alavés 35 -24 32
17 Real Valladolid 35 -17 31
18 Huesca 35 -19 30
19 Elche 35 -23 30
20 Eibar 35 -19 29