KO
First Half begins.
8
Salvi Yellow Card
22
Raphaël Varane Yellow Card
29
Isaac Yellow Card
30
Karim Benzema Penalty - Scored
33
Álvaro Odriozola Goal - Header
40
Karim Benzema Goal - Header
41
Jens Jonsson Yellow Card
45
On: Cala|Off: José Marí
45
On: Ivan Saponjic|Off: Álvaro Negredo
45
On: Anthony Lozano|Off: Salvi
45
On: Carlos Akapo|Off: Isaac
HT
Halftime
46
Nacho Yellow Card
- Ledesma
- Espino
- Mauro
- Jiménez
- IsaacOn: Carlos Akapo | Off: Isaac
- Izquierdo
- José MaríOn: Cala | Off: José Marí
- Jonsson
- SalviOn: Anthony Lozano | Off: Salvi
- Sobrino
- NegredoOn: Ivan Saponjic | Off: Álvaro Negredo
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Isaac 29'
Goals 0
45' 15 Carlos Akapo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 16 Cala
Goals 0
|
2 Jens Jonsson 41'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Salvi 8'
Goals 0
45' 9 Anthony Lozano
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 12 Ivan Saponjic
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
19 Pedro Alcalá
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
14 Iván Alejo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Jorge Pombo
Goals 0
|
37 Álex Martín
Goals 0
- Courtois
- Nacho
- Varane
- Militão
- Marcelo
- Casemiro
- Blanco
- Odriozola
- Vinícius Júnior
- Benzema
- Rodrygo
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
5 Raphaël Varane 22'
Goals 0
|
6 Nacho 46'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Casemiro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Marcelo
Goals 0
|
19 Álvaro Odriozola 33'
Goals 1
|
9 Karim Benzema 30' 40'
Goals 2
|
Goals 0
|
25 Rodrygo
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
22 Isco
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Mariano
Goals 0
|
13 Andriy Lunin
Saves 0
|
32 Victor Chust
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Diego Altube
Saves 0
|
30 Arribas
Goals 0
Game Information
VENUE: Ramón de Carranza
,
Cádiz
Match Commentary
|53'
|Foul by Alfonso Espino (Cádiz).
|53'
|Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|53'
|Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|CAD
|MAD
|9
|Fouls
|10
|3
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|3
|Corner Kicks
|3
|0
|Saves
|2
null Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Atletico Madrid
|31
|+37
|70
|2
|Real Madrid
|31
|+29
|67
|3
|Barcelona
|30
|+43
|65
|4
|Sevilla FC
|31
|+21
|64
|5
|Villarreal
|31
|+14
|49
|6
|Real Betis
|31
|-3
|48
|7
|Real Sociedad
|31
|+15
|47
|8
|Granada
|30
|-14
|39
|9
|Levante
|31
|-6
|38
|10
|Celta Vigo
|31
|-7
|38
|11
|Athletic Bilbao
|30
|+6
|37
|12
|Osasuna
|31
|-9
|37
|13
|Cádiz
|31
|-18
|36
|14
|Valencia
|31
|-5
|35
|15
|Getafe
|31
|-12
|31
|16
|Alavés
|31
|-22
|27
|17
|Huesca
|31
|-15
|27
|18
|Real Valladolid
|30
|-14
|27
|19
|Elche
|31
|-21
|26
|20
|Eibar
|31
|-19
|23
