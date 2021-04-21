  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 8
    • Salvi Yellow Card
  • 22
    • Raphaël Varane Yellow Card
  • 29
    • Isaac Yellow Card
  • 30
    • Karim Benzema Penalty - Scored
  • 33
    • Álvaro Odriozola Goal - Header
  • 40
    • Karim Benzema Goal - Header
  • 41
    • Jens Jonsson Yellow Card
  • 45
    • On: Cala|Off: José Marí
  • 45
    • On: Ivan Saponjic|Off: Álvaro Negredo
  • 45
    • On: Anthony Lozano|Off: Salvi
  • 45
    • On: Carlos Akapo|Off: Isaac
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 46
    • Nacho Yellow Card
Cádiz Logo Cádiz CAD Real Madrid MAD Real Madrid Logo
CAD
4-4-2
MAD
3-4-3
CAD
4-4-2
  • 1Ledesma
  • 22Espino
  • 4Mauro
  • 3Jiménez
  • 20Isaac
    On: Carlos Akapo | Off: Isaac
  • 25Izquierdo
  • 6José Marí
    On: Cala | Off: José Marí
  • 2Jonsson
  • 7Salvi
    On: Anthony Lozano | Off: Salvi
  • 21Sobrino
  • 18Negredo
    On: Ivan Saponjic | Off: Álvaro Negredo
No. Name
1 Jeremias Ledesma
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Marcos Mauro
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Fali Jiménez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Luis Alfonso Espino
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Isaac  29'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 15  Carlos Akapo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 José Marí
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 16  Cala
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Jens Jonsson  41'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Jairo Izquierdo
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Salvi  8'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 9  Anthony Lozano
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Rubén Sobrino
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 4 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Álvaro Negredo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 12  Ivan Saponjic
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
17 Augusto Fernández
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Pedro Alcalá
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Filip Malbasic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 David Gil Mohedano
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Iván Alejo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Jon Garrido
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Jorge Pombo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
37 Álex Martín
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Ramón de Carranza
  • ,
  • Cádiz

Match Commentary

53' Foul by Alfonso Espino (Cádiz).
53' Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53' Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Match Stats

CAD
MAD

Possession

39% 61%

Shots (on Goal)

5 (2)
10 (3)
CAD MAD
9 Fouls 10
3 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
3 Corner Kicks 3
0 Saves 2
