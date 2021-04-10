-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
13
-
Karim Benzema Goal
-
-
23
-
Pedri Yellow Card
-
-
26
-
Ronald Araújo Yellow Card
-
-
28
-
Toni Kroos Goal - Free-kick
-
-
43
-
On: Álvaro Odriozola|Off: Lucas Vázquez
-
-
45
-
On: Antoine Griezmann|Off: Sergiño Dest
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
60
-
Óscar Mingueza Goal
-
-
61
-
On: Marco Asensio|Off: Federico Valverde
-
-
64
-
On: Sergi Roberto|Off: Sergio Busquets
-
- Courtois
- Mendy
- Nacho
- Militão
- VázquezOn: Álvaro Odriozola | Off: Lucas Vázquez
- Casemiro
- Vinícius Júnior
- Kroos
- Modric
- ValverdeOn: Marco Asensio | Off: Federico Valverde
- Benzema
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
6 Nacho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Casemiro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
43' 19 Álvaro Odriozola
Goals 0
|
8 Toni Kroos 28'
Goals 1
|
10 Luka Modric
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
61' 11 Marco Asensio
Goals 0
|
9 Karim Benzema 13'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
12 Marcelo
Goals 0
|
22 Isco
Goals 0
|
24 Mariano
Goals 0
|
13 Andriy Lunin
Saves 0
|
25 Rodrygo
Goals 0
|
26 Diego Altube
Saves 0
- ter Stegen
- Lenglet
- Araújo
- Mingueza
- Alba
- de Jong
- BusquetsOn: Sergi Roberto | Off: Sergio Busquets
- DestOn: Antoine Griezmann | Off: Sergiño Dest
- Pedri
- Messi
- Dembélé
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
4 Ronald Araújo 26'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 Óscar Mingueza 60'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
64' 20 Sergi Roberto
Goals 0
|
18 Jordi Alba
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 7 Antoine Griezmann
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Pedri 23'
Goals 0
|
10 Lionel Messi
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Júnior Firpo
Goals 0
|
12 Ricard Puig
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Iñaki Peña
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
27 Ilaix Moriba
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Alfredo Di Stéfano
-
,
Match Commentary
|69'
|Nacho (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
|69'
|Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
|68'
|Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MAD
|BAR
|11
|Fouls
|10
|0
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|4
|Corner Kicks
|5
|1
|Saves
|1
Spanish Primera División Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Atletico Madrid
|29
|+32
|66
|2
|Barcelona
|29
|+44
|65
|3
|Real Madrid
|29
|+28
|63
|4
|Sevilla FC
|29
|+19
|58
|5
|Real Sociedad
|29
|+16
|46
|6
|Real Betis
|29
|-3
|46
|7
|Villarreal
|29
|+11
|46
|8
|Levante
|30
|-2
|38
|9
|Celta Vigo
|29
|-6
|37
|10
|Athletic Bilbao
|30
|+6
|37
|11
|Granada
|29
|-15
|36
|12
|Cádiz
|30
|-18
|35
|13
|Valencia
|29
|-5
|33
|14
|Osasuna
|29
|-12
|31
|15
|Getafe
|30
|-12
|30
|16
|Huesca
|30
|-14
|27
|17
|Real Valladolid
|29
|-13
|27
|18
|Elche
|30
|-19
|26
|19
|Alavés
|30
|-23
|24
|20
|Eibar
|30
|-14
|23
