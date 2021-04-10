  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 13
    • Karim Benzema Goal
  • 23
    • Pedri Yellow Card
  • 26
    • Ronald Araújo Yellow Card
  • 28
    • Toni Kroos Goal - Free-kick
  • 43
    • On: Álvaro Odriozola|Off: Lucas Vázquez
  • 45
    • On: Antoine Griezmann|Off: Sergiño Dest
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 60
    • Óscar Mingueza Goal
  • 61
    • On: Marco Asensio|Off: Federico Valverde
  • 64
    • On: Sergi Roberto|Off: Sergio Busquets
MAD
4-1-4-1
BAR
3-4-2-1
MAD
4-1-4-1
  • 1Courtois
  • 23Mendy
  • 6Nacho
  • 3Militão
  • 17Vázquez
    On: Álvaro Odriozola | Off: Lucas Vázquez
  • 14Casemiro
  • 20Vinícius Júnior
  • 8Kroos
  • 10Modric
  • 15Valverde
    On: Marco Asensio | Off: Federico Valverde
  • 9Benzema
No. Name
1 Thibaut Courtois
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Nacho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Éder Militão
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Casemiro
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 6 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Ferland Mendy
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Lucas Vázquez
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
43' 19  Álvaro Odriozola
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Toni Kroos  28'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Luka Modric
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Vinícius Júnior
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Federico Valverde
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
61' 11  Marco Asensio
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Karim Benzema  13'
Goals 1
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
12 Marcelo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Isco
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Mariano
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Andriy Lunin
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Rodrygo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Diego Altube
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Alfredo Di Stéfano
  • ,

Match Commentary

69' Nacho (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
69' Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
68' Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Match Stats

MAD
BAR

Possession

33% 67%

Shots (on Goal)

10 (3)
9 (2)
MAD BAR
11 Fouls 10
0 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
4 Corner Kicks 5
1 Saves 1
Spanish Primera División Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Atletico Madrid 29 +32 66
2 Barcelona 29 +44 65
3 Real Madrid 29 +28 63
4 Sevilla FC 29 +19 58
5 Real Sociedad 29 +16 46
6 Real Betis 29 -3 46
7 Villarreal 29 +11 46
8 Levante 30 -2 38
9 Celta Vigo 29 -6 37
10 Athletic Bilbao 30 +6 37
11 Granada 29 -15 36
12 Cádiz 30 -18 35
13 Valencia 29 -5 33
14 Osasuna 29 -12 31
15 Getafe 30 -12 30
16 Huesca 30 -14 27
17 Real Valladolid 29 -13 27
18 Elche 30 -19 26
19 Alavés 30 -23 24
20 Eibar 30 -14 23