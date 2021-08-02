Australia AUS
Sweden SWE
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Australia 0, Sweden 0.
-
3-4-2-1
- Micah
- Catley
- Kennedy
- Carpenter
- Yallop
- Logarzo
- van Egmond
- Raso
- Foord
- Simon
- Kerr
|No.
|Name
|
18 Teagan Micah
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Hayley Raso
Goals 0
|
2 Sam Kerr
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Kyah Simon
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Laura Brock
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Mary Fowler
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-4-2
- Lindahl
- Eriksson
- Bjorn
- Ilestedt
- Glas
- Rolfö
- Angeldal
- Seger
- Jakobsson
- Blackstenius
- Asllani
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Nissan Stadium, Yokohama
-
,
-
Yokohama, Japan
Match Commentary
|45'+5'
|First Half ends, Australia 0, Sweden 0.
|45'+5'
|Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Alanna Kennedy.
|45'+3'
|Attempt missed. Tameka Yallop (Australia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Match Stats
AUS
SWE
Possession
56% 44%
Shots (on Goal)
7 (1)
4 (2)
|AUS
|SWE
|5
|Fouls
|9
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|4
|Corner Kicks
|3
|2
|Saves
|1
