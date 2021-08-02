        <
          2020 Olympic Women's Soccer, Semifinals
          Australia Australia AUS
          0
          FT
          1
          Sweden Sweden SWE
          • Ellie Carpenter (90'+6')
          • Fridolina Rolfö (46')

          Olympics 2020: Sweden beat Australia to reach gold medal match

          8:58 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Sweden beat Australia 1-0 to set up a gold medal match against Canada at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

          Fridolina Rolfo scored the only goal of the game a minute after half-time, netting from close-range after some pinball in the Australia penalty area.

          Australia had the better chances in the first-half but were unable to convert their domination into goals.

          They will now face the United States women's national team in the bronze medal match following their 1-0 loss to Canada.