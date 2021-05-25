-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
29
-
Gerard Moreno Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
- Rulli
- Pedraza
- Torres
- Albiol
- Foyth
- Trigueros
- Parejo
- Capoue
- Pino
- Bacca
- Moreno
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Yeremi Pino
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Gerard Moreno 29'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
21 Jaume Costa
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
2 Mario
Goals 0
|
17 Paco Alcácer
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Moi Gómez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Rubén Peña
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Raba
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- de Gea
- Shaw
- Lindelöf
- Bailly
- Wan-Bissaka
- Pogba
- McTominay
- Rashford
- Fernandes
- Greenwood
- Cavani
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
13 Lee Grant
Saves 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Amad Diallo
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stadion Energa Gdansk
-
,
-
Gdansk
Match Commentary
|47'
|Foul by Eric Bailly (Manchester United).
|47'
|Carlos Bacca (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
|45'
|Second Half begins Villarreal 1, Manchester United 0.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|VILL
|MAN
|2
|Fouls
|7
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|4
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|0
