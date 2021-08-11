-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
27
-
Hakim Ziyech Goal
-
- Mendy
- Rüdiger
- Zouma
- Chalobah
- Alonso
- Kovacic
- Kanté
- Hudson-Odoi
- Havertz
- Ziyech
- Werner
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech 27'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Emerson
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Asenjo
- Pedraza
- Torres
- Albiol
- Foyth
- Moreno
- Capoue
- Trigueros
- Pino
- Dia
- Moreno
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Boulaye Dia
Goals 0
|
21 Yeremi Pino
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
2 Mario
Goals 0
|
22 Aïssa Mandi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
23 Moi Gómez
Goals 0
|
20 Rubén Peña
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Jorge Cuenca
Goals 0
|
17 Raba
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Windsor Park
-
,
-
Belfast, Northern Ireland
Match Commentary
|33'
|Attempt saved. Boulaye Dia (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Juan Foyth.
|31'
|Attempt saved. Yeremi Pino (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Alfonso Pedraza.
|29'
|Attempt missed. Alberto Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Etienne Capoue.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|CHE
|VILL
|3
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|3
|Corner Kicks
|1
|2
|Saves
|1
UEFA Super Cup News
Thomas Tuchel takes responsibility for Tammy Abraham's lack of Chelsea game time
Thomas Tuchel said he understood Tammy Abraham's frustration over his lack of playing timey, as speculation grows over the striker's Chelsea future.
Bayern complete quadruple with Super Cup win over Sevilla
Bayern Munich beat Sevilla 2-1 after extra time on Thursday to lift the UEFA Super Cup and complete a quadruple under coach Hansi Flick.
Bayern vs. Sevilla Super Cup to go ahead with 20k fans in Budapest
Up to 30% of the 67,000 capacity Puskas Arena in Budapest will be open for spectators, the UEFA Executive Committee said.
Lampard 'disgusted' by Abraham abuse on Twitter
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has said he was "disgusted" by the abuse received by forward Tammy Abraham following their defeat to Liverpool.
Toe Poke Daily: Chelsea snub transfer ban by unveiling new player 'Jorghino'
Chelsea are banned from signing any players right now. So who is this 'Jorghino' fella that was playing against Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup?
Frappart becomes first woman to ref UEFA men's final
Referee Stephanie Frappart became the first woman to officiate a major European men's final in Liverpool's UEFA Super Cup shootout win over Chelsea.