  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 13
    • Nathan Redmond Goal
  • 27
    • Takumi Minamino Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 45
    • On: Jordan Henderson|Off: Joe Gomez
  • 65
    • On: Divock Origi|Off: Harvey Elliott
  • 67
    • Joël Matip Goal - Header
  • 69
    • Nathan Tella Yellow Card
  • 71
    • On: Oriol Romeu|Off: Ibrahima Diallo
  • 71
    • On: Stuart Armstrong|Off: Nathan Tella
  • 74
    • Jack Stephens Yellow Card
Southampton Logo Southampton SOU Liverpool LIV Liverpool Logo
SOU
5-4-1
LIV
4-3-3
SOU
5-4-1
  • 1McCarthy
  • 11Redmond
  • 22Salisu
  • 5Stephens
  • 4Lyanco
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 23Tella
    On: Stuart Armstrong | Off: Nathan Tella
  • 27Diallo
    On: Oriol Romeu | Off: Ibrahima Diallo
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 18Broja
No. Name
1 Alex McCarthy
Saves 3
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Jack Stephens  74'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Mohammed Salisu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Lyanco
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Nathan Redmond  13'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Kyle Walker-Peters
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Ibrahima Diallo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
71' 6  Oriol Romeu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 James Ward-Prowse
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Nathan Tella  69'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
71' 17  Stuart Armstrong
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Mohammed Elyounoussi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Armando Broja
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
19 Moussa Djenepo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
43 Yann Valery
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Adam Armstrong
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Wilfredo Caballero
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35 Jan Bednarek
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Shane Long
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Ché Adams
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: St. Mary's Stadium
  • ,
  • Southampton, England
  • REFEREE: Martin Atkinson

Match Commentary

76' Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool).
76' Armando Broja (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76' Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Curtis Jones.

Match Stats

SOU
LIV

Possession

26% 74%

Shots (on Goal)

3 (1)
22 (5)
SOU LIV
4 Fouls 4
2 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 2
1 Corner Kicks 8
3 Saves 0
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 37 +72 90
2 Liverpool 36 +65 86
3 Chelsea 36 +42 70
4 Tottenham Hotspur 37 +24 68
5 Arsenal 37 +9 66
6 Manchester United 37 +1 58
7 West Ham United 37 +11 56
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 37 -3 51
9 Leicester City 36 0 48
10 Brighton & Hove Albion 37 -4 48
11 Brentford 37 -7 46
12 Newcastle United 37 -19 46
13 Crystal Palace 36 +4 45
14 Aston Villa 36 -1 44
15 Southampton 36 -20 40
16 Everton 36 -20 36
17 Leeds United 37 -38 35
18 Burnley 36 -18 34
19 Watford 37 -42 23
20 Norwich City 37 -56 22