-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
13
-
Nathan Redmond Goal
-
-
27
-
Takumi Minamino Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
45
-
On: Jordan Henderson|Off: Joe Gomez
-
-
65
-
On: Divock Origi|Off: Harvey Elliott
-
-
67
-
Joël Matip Goal - Header
-
-
69
-
Nathan Tella Yellow Card
-
-
71
-
On: Oriol Romeu|Off: Ibrahima Diallo
-
-
71
-
On: Stuart Armstrong|Off: Nathan Tella
-
-
74
-
Jack Stephens Yellow Card
-
- McCarthy
- Redmond
- Salisu
- Stephens
- Lyanco
- Walker-Peters
- TellaOn: Stuart Armstrong | Off: Nathan Tella
- DialloOn: Oriol Romeu | Off: Ibrahima Diallo
- Ward-Prowse
- Elyounoussi
- Broja
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
5 Jack Stephens 74'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
4 Lyanco
Goals 0
|
11 Nathan Redmond 13'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
71' 6 Oriol Romeu
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Nathan Tella 69'
Goals 0
71' 17 Stuart Armstrong
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
43 Yann Valery
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
35 Jan Bednarek
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Ché Adams
Goals 0
- Alisson
- Tsimikas
- Konaté
- Matip
- GomezOn: Jordan Henderson | Off: Joe Gomez
- Jones
- Milner
- ElliottOn: Divock Origi | Off: Harvey Elliott
- Diogo Jota
- Firmino
- Minamino
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip 67'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
45' 14 Jordan Henderson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
65' 27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|
18 Takumi Minamino 27'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luis Díaz
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: St. Mary's Stadium
-
,
-
Southampton, England
-
REFEREE: Martin Atkinson
Match Commentary
|76'
|Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool).
|76'
|Armando Broja (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|76'
|Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Curtis Jones.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|SOU
|LIV
|4
|Fouls
|4
|2
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|2
|1
|Corner Kicks
|8
|3
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|37
|+72
|90
|2
|Liverpool
|36
|+65
|86
|3
|Chelsea
|36
|+42
|70
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|37
|+24
|68
|5
|Arsenal
|37
|+9
|66
|6
|Manchester United
|37
|+1
|58
|7
|West Ham United
|37
|+11
|56
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|37
|-3
|51
|9
|Leicester City
|36
|0
|48
|10
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|37
|-4
|48
|11
|Brentford
|37
|-7
|46
|12
|Newcastle United
|37
|-19
|46
|13
|Crystal Palace
|36
|+4
|45
|14
|Aston Villa
|36
|-1
|44
|15
|Southampton
|36
|-20
|40
|16
|Everton
|36
|-20
|36
|17
|Leeds United
|37
|-38
|35
|18
|Burnley
|36
|-18
|34
|19
|Watford
|37
|-42
|23
|20
|Norwich City
|37
|-56
|22
