KO
Kickoff
- de Gea
- Telles
- Varane
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- Matic
- Fred
- Fernandes
- Pogba
- Elanga
- Ronaldo
|Name
Saves 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
17 Fred
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
|Substitutes
Goals 0
Goals 0
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
25 Jadon Sancho
Goals 0
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
Saves 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
- Foster
- Kamara
- Samir
- Cathcart
- Ngakia
- Cleverley
- Louza
- Sissoko
- King
- Dennis
- Sarr
|No.
|Name
Saves 1
22 Samir
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
23 Ismaïla Sarr
Goals 0
|Substitutes
10 João Pedro
Goals 0
Saves 0
11 Adam Masina
Goals 0
39 Edo Kayembe
Goals 0
Goals 0
12 Ken Sema
Goals 0
33 Juraj Kucka
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Game Information
VENUE: Old Trafford
Manchester, England
Match Commentary
|35'
|Attempt missed. Fred (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
|33'
|Attempt blocked. Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
|32'
|Foul by Emmanuel Dennis (Watford).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MAN
|WAT
|0
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|2
|0
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|26
|+46
|63
|2
|Liverpool
|26
|+50
|60
|3
|Chelsea
|25
|+31
|50
|4
|Manchester United
|26
|+10
|46
|5
|Arsenal
|24
|+11
|45
|6
|West Ham United
|26
|+11
|42
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|25
|+3
|42
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|25
|+4
|40
|9
|Southampton
|26
|-3
|35
|10
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|25
|-3
|33
|11
|Crystal Palace
|26
|-1
|29
|12
|Leicester City
|23
|-6
|27
|13
|Aston Villa
|24
|-6
|27
|14
|Brentford
|26
|-15
|24
|15
|Leeds United
|26
|-31
|23
|16
|Everton
|23
|-12
|22
|17
|Newcastle United
|24
|-19
|22
|18
|Burnley
|23
|-8
|20
|19
|Watford
|25
|-22
|18
|20
|Norwich City
|26
|-40
|17
Premier League News
Why Kane & Son are such a devastating partnership
Steve Nicol praises Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min's record-setting partnership as they combine again vs. Leeds.
Tottenham thump Leeds as Conte boosts top four bid; Bielsa fears grow
Tottenham breathed life into their top four bid while Leeds' relegation fears deepened after a damaging 4-0 defeat at Elland Road.
Tottenham's Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min become Premier League's all-time top scoring partnership
It's official: Tottenham Hotspur duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min are now the most effective attacking partnership in Premier League history!
Southampton down dire Norwich as Oriol Romeu nets late stunner
Che Adams and Oriol Romeu both got on the scoresheet as Southampton beat basement club Norwich City 2-0 in their Premier League clash on Friday.
Man United's Marcus Rashford 'not happy' with form, says Ralf Rangnick
Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has challenged misfiring Marcus Rashford to get back to his best.
Will Christian Pulisic's club form carry over to the USMNT?
Herculez Gomez says Christian Pulisic has raised his level of play for Chelsea just in time for the USMNT's final World Cup qualifiers.