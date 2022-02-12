  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 16
    • Marcus Rashford Yellow Card
  • 21
    • Jadon Sancho Goal
  • 31
    • Scott McTominay Yellow Card
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Manchester United 1, Southampton 0.
  • 45
    • On: Jack Stephens|Off: Jan Bednarek
Manchester United Logo Manchester United MAN Southampton SOU Southampton Logo
Tap an icon to see more
MAN
4-2-3-1
SOU
4-4-2
MAN
4-2-3-1
  • 1de Gea
  • 23Shaw
  • 5Maguire
  • 19Varane
  • 20Dalot
  • 6Pogba
  • 39McTominay
  • 25Sancho
  • 18Fernandes
  • 10Rashford
  • 7Ronaldo
No. Name
1 David de Gea
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Harry Maguire
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Raphaël Varane
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Bruno Fernandes
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Paul Pogba
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
39 Scott McTominay  31'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Cristiano Ronaldo
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 2
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Jadon Sancho  21'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Marcus Rashford  16'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
46 Hannibal Mejbri
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Phil Jones
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
36 Anthony Elanga
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Dean Henderson
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Victor Lindelöf
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Juan Mata
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Jesse Lingard
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Old Trafford
  • ,
  • Manchester, England

Match Commentary

45' Substitution, Southampton. Jack Stephens replaces Jan Bednarek.
45' Second Half begins Manchester United 1, Southampton 0.
45'+3' First Half ends, Manchester United 1, Southampton 0.

Match Stats

MAN
SOU

Possession

47% 53%

Shots (on Goal)

5 (4)
7 (2)
MAN SOU
8 Fouls 4
2 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
4 Offsides 1
0 Corner Kicks 2
2 Saves 2
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 24 +43 60
2 Liverpool 23 +41 51
3 Chelsea 24 +30 47
4 West Ham United 24 +11 40
5 Arsenal 22 +9 39
6 Manchester United 23 +6 39
7 Tottenham Hotspur 21 +1 36
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 22 +2 34
9 Brighton & Hove Albion 22 0 30
10 Southampton 23 -7 28
11 Aston Villa 22 -4 27
12 Leicester City 21 -5 26
13 Crystal Palace 23 -3 25
14 Brentford 24 -14 23
15 Leeds United 22 -16 23
16 Everton 21 -13 19
17 Newcastle United 22 -20 18
18 Norwich City 23 -32 17
19 Watford 22 -18 15
20 Burnley 20 -11 14