-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
16
-
Marcus Rashford Yellow Card
-
-
21
-
Jadon Sancho Goal
-
-
31
-
Scott McTominay Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Manchester United 1, Southampton 0.
-
-
45
-
On: Jack Stephens|Off: Jan Bednarek
-
- de Gea
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Varane
- Dalot
- Pogba
- McTominay
- Sancho
- Fernandes
- Rashford
- Ronaldo
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
39 Scott McTominay 31'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Jadon Sancho 21'
Goals 1
|
10 Marcus Rashford 16'
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Forster
- Perraud
- Salisu
- BednarekOn: Jack Stephens | Off: Jan Bednarek
- Walker-Peters
- Elyounoussi
- Romeu
- Ward-Prowse
- Armstrong
- Adams
- Broja
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
35 Jan Bednarek
Goals 0
45' 5 Jack Stephens
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Ché Adams
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
43 Yann Valery
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
-
Manchester, England
Match Commentary
|45'
|Substitution, Southampton. Jack Stephens replaces Jan Bednarek.
|45'
|Second Half begins Manchester United 1, Southampton 0.
|45'+3'
|First Half ends, Manchester United 1, Southampton 0.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MAN
|SOU
|8
|Fouls
|4
|2
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|4
|Offsides
|1
|0
|Corner Kicks
|2
|2
|Saves
|2
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|24
|+43
|60
|2
|Liverpool
|23
|+41
|51
|3
|Chelsea
|24
|+30
|47
|4
|West Ham United
|24
|+11
|40
|5
|Arsenal
|22
|+9
|39
|6
|Manchester United
|23
|+6
|39
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|21
|+1
|36
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|22
|+2
|34
|9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|22
|0
|30
|10
|Southampton
|23
|-7
|28
|11
|Aston Villa
|22
|-4
|27
|12
|Leicester City
|21
|-5
|26
|13
|Crystal Palace
|23
|-3
|25
|14
|Brentford
|24
|-14
|23
|15
|Leeds United
|22
|-16
|23
|16
|Everton
|21
|-13
|19
|17
|Newcastle United
|22
|-20
|18
|18
|Norwich City
|23
|-32
|17
|19
|Watford
|22
|-18
|15
|20
|Burnley
|20
|-11
|14
Premier League News
Manchester United in 'obvious' need of young striker next season - Ralf Rangnick
Ralf Rangnick says it is "obvious" Manchester United will need a younger striker next season.
Manchester City's Guardiola on Klopp's Liverpool title talk: I don't believe him
Pep Guardiola says he "doesn't believe" Jurgen Klopp when he says he doesn't think Liverpool can catch Manchester City in the title race.
Christian Eriksen told paramedics, 'Keep my boots, I won't need them,' following cardiac arrest
Christian Eriksen told paramedics to keep his boots because he was convinced he wouldn't play football again after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Arsenal agree summer deal for USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner
Arsenal have agreed terms to sign U.S. international goalkeeper Matt Turner, pending the successful completion of a medical.
LIVE Transfer Talk: Arsenal and Man United to battle for Leicester's Youri Tielemans
Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans is set to leave the club this summer, with Arsenal and Manchester United keen. Transfer Talk has the latest.
'He's Ted Lasso': Man United stars frustrated with Ralf Rangnick, Chris Armas training
Man United's sulking stars and a fictional American soccer coach -- ESPN's Insider Notebook has the latest from a turbulent time at Old Trafford.