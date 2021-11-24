-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
- Ederson
- Cancelo
- Dias
- Stones
- Walker
- Zinchenko
- Rodri
- Gündogan
- Sterling
- Silva
- Mahrez
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
87 James Mcatee
Goals 0
|
33 Scott Carson
Saves 0
|
80 Cole Palmer
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
- Navas
- Mendes
- Kimpembe
- Marquinhos
- Hakimi
- Gueye
- Paredes
- Herrera
- Neymar
- Mbappé
- Messi
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Nuno Mendes
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Neymar
Goals 0
|
30 Lionel Messi
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
24 Thilo Kehrer
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
17 Colin Dagba
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 Éric Ebimbe
Goals 0
|
22 Abdou Diallo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Etihad Stadium
-
,
-
Manchester, England
Match Commentary
|45'+1'
|First Half ends, Manchester City 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.
|45'
|Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by João Cancelo.
|44'
|Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Neymar.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MNC
|PSG
|8
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|5
|Corner Kicks
|0
|1
|Saves
|2
UEFA Champions League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|4
|+8
|9
|2
|Paris Saint-Germain
|4
|+3
|8
|3
|Club Brugge
|4
|-6
|4
|4
|RB Leipzig
|4
|-5
|1
