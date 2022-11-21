-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
5
-
Ricardo Horta Goal
-
-
27
-
Kim Young-Gwon Goal
-
-
36
-
Lee Kang-In Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
- Seung-Gyu
- Jin-Su
- Young-Gwon
- Kyung-Won
- Moon-Hwan
- Kang-In
- Woo-Young
- In-Beom
- Heung-Min
- Gue-Sung
- Jae-Sung
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 5
|
19 Kim Young-Gwon 27'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Lee Kang-In 36'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Lee Jae-Sung
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Kim Tae-Hwan
Goals 0
|
26 Song Min-Kyu
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Cho Yu-Min
Goals 0
|
17 Na Sang-Ho
Goals 0
|
13 Son Jun-Ho
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
14 Hong Chul
Goals 0
|
21 Jo Hyeon-Woo
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Hwang Ui-Jo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Costa
- Cancelo
- Silva
- Pepe
- Dalot
- Vitinha
- Neves
- Nunes
- João Mário
- Ronaldo
- Horta
|No.
|Name
|
22 Diogo Costa
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
3 Pepe
Goals 0
|
20 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Rúben Neves
Goals 0
|
16 Vitinha
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 João Mário
Goals 0
|
21 Ricardo Horta 5'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
15 Rafael Leão
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 João Félix
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 José Sá
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Education City Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: FOX
-
Doha, Qatar
-
REFEREE: Facundo Tello
Match Commentary
|47'
|Offside, Portugal. Pepe tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
|45'
|Second Half begins Korea Republic 1, Portugal 1.
|45'+3'
|First Half ends, Korea Republic 1, Portugal 1.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|KOR
|POR
|5
|Fouls
|4
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|3
|2
|Corner Kicks
|2
|5
|Saves
|2
FIFA World Cup Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Portugal
|2
|+3
|6
|2
|Ghana
|2
|0
|3
|3
|South Korea
|2
|-1
|1
|4
|Uruguay
|2
|-2
|1
