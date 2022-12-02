South Korea scored a remarkable stoppage-time winner against Portugal to secure their progress to the knockout rounds in improbable fashion.

It looked as if South Korea would not find the goal they needed to qualify for the round of 16 on goals scored, but Hwang Hee-Chan appeared in the first minute of injury time to put his side through after Kim Young-Gwon had equalised following Ricardo Horta's opener.

The win meant Uruguay were dumped out of the group stages despite beating Ghana 2-0 in the other Group H game and appearing certain to advance for much of the evening.

Portugal took a quickfire lead in the fifth minute when Horta turned home following good work from Diogo Dalot down the right-hand side -- scoring on his major tournament debut.

South Korea had the ball in the net in the 17th minute, but Kim Jin-Su was deemed to be offside as he finished from close range after a fine save from Diogo Costa.

The underdogs had their equaliser in the 27th minute, however, when Kim steered a loose ball past Costa after a corner bounced off Cristiano Ronaldo.

And they found the winner when Son Heung-Min led a brilliant counter-attack which was finished by Hwang.