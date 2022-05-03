-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
3
-
Boulaye Dia Goal
-
- Rulli
- Estupiñán
- Torres
- Albiol
- Foyth
- Coquelin
- Capoue
- Parejo
- Lo Celso
- Dia
- Moreno
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Boulaye Dia 3'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
2 Mario
Goals 0
|
23 Moi Gómez
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Aïssa Mandi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Serge Aurier
Goals 0
|
20 Rubén Peña
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Alisson
- Robertson
- van Dijk
- Konaté
- Alexander-Arnold
- Alcántara
- Fabinho
- Keita
- Mané
- Diogo Jota
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luis Díaz
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Estadio de la Cerámica
-
,
-
Villarreal, Spain
-
REFEREE: Danny Makkelie
Match Commentary
|29'
|Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|29'
|Foul by Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool).
|29'
|Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|VIL
|LIV
|6
|Fouls
|8
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|1
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
