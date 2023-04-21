  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 1
    • Carlos Alcaraz Goal
  • 14
    • Theo Walcott Goal
  • 20
    • Gabriel Martinelli Goal
  • 27
    • Carlos Alcaraz Yellow Card
  • 32
    • Romain Perraud Yellow Card
  • 41
    • On: Duje Caleta-Car|Off: Jan Bednarek
  • 42
    • Kyle Walker-Peters Yellow Card
  • 45+4
    • Oleksandr Zinchenko Yellow Card
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Arsenal 1, Southampton 2.
  • 45
    • On: Lyanco|Off: Carlos Alcaraz
Arsenal Logo Arsenal ARS Southampton SOU Southampton Logo
ARS
4-3-3
SOU
4-4-2
ARS
4-3-3
  • 1Ramsdale
  • 35Zinchenko
  • 6Gabriel
  • 16Holding
  • 4White
  • 21Vieira
  • 5Partey
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 11Martinelli
  • 9Jesus
  • 7Saka
No. Name
1 Aaron Ramsdale
Saves 3
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35 Oleksandr Zinchenko  45'+4'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Ben White
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Thomas Partey
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Fabio Vieira
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Martin Ødegaard
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Gabriel Jesus
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Gabriel Martinelli  20'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Bukayo Saka
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 4 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
19 Leandro Trossard
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Reiss Nelson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Jorginho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Emile Smith Rowe
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Kieran Tierney
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
97 Reuell Walters
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Edward Nketiah
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Matt Turner
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Jakub Kiwior
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Emirates Stadium
  • ,
  • London, England
  • REFEREE: Simon Hooper

Match Commentary

55' Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Lyanco.
52' Fábio Vieira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52' Foul by James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

Match Stats

ARS
SOU

Possession

69% 31%

Shots (on Goal)

14 (3)
6 (5)
ARS SOU
7 Fouls 7
1 Yellow Cards 3
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 1
5 Corner Kicks 1
3 Saves 1
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Arsenal 31 +43 74
2 Manchester City 30 +50 70
3 Manchester United 30 +9 59
4 Newcastle United 30 +24 56
5 Tottenham Hotspur 31 +12 53
6 Aston Villa 31 +4 50
7 Brighton & Hove Albion 29 +17 49
8 Liverpool 30 +20 47
9 Brentford 31 +5 43
10 Fulham 30 +1 42
11 Chelsea 31 -3 39
12 Crystal Palace 31 -9 36
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 31 -16 34
14 AFC Bournemouth 31 -28 33
15 West Ham United 30 -12 31
16 Leeds United 31 -20 29
17 Everton 31 -22 27
18 Nottingham Forest 31 -32 27
19 Leicester City 31 -14 25
20 Southampton 31 -29 23