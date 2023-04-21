-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
1
-
Carlos Alcaraz Goal
-
-
14
-
Theo Walcott Goal
-
-
20
-
Gabriel Martinelli Goal
-
-
27
-
Carlos Alcaraz Yellow Card
-
-
32
-
Romain Perraud Yellow Card
-
-
41
-
On: Duje Caleta-Car|Off: Jan Bednarek
-
-
42
-
Kyle Walker-Peters Yellow Card
-
-
45+4
-
Oleksandr Zinchenko Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Arsenal 1, Southampton 2.
-
-
45
-
On: Lyanco|Off: Carlos Alcaraz
-
- Ramsdale
- Zinchenko
- Gabriel
- Holding
- White
- Vieira
- Partey
- Ødegaard
- Martinelli
- Jesus
- Saka
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
35 Oleksandr Zinchenko 45'+4'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Fabio Vieira
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Gabriel Martinelli 20'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
24 Reiss Nelson
Goals 0
|
20 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Matt Turner
Saves 0
|
15 Jakub Kiwior
Goals 0
- Bazunu
- Perraud
- Bella-Kotchap
- BednarekOn: Duje Caleta-Car | Off: Jan Bednarek
- Walker-Peters
- Armstrong
- Lavia
- Ward-Prowse
- Elyounoussi
- AlcarazOn: Lyanco | Off: Carlos Alcaraz
- Walcott
|No.
|Name
|
31 Gavin Bazunu
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
35 Jan Bednarek
Goals 0
41' 6 Duje Caleta-Car
Goals 0
|
15 Romain Perraud 32'
Goals 0
|
2 Kyle Walker-Peters 42'
Goals 0
|
45 Romeo Lavia
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Carlos Alcaraz 1' 27'
Goals 1
45' 4 Lyanco
Goals 0
|
32 Theo Walcott 14'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Paul Onuachu
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
11 Mislav Orsic
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Emirates Stadium
-
,
-
London, England
-
REFEREE: Simon Hooper
Match Commentary
|55'
|Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Lyanco.
|52'
|Fábio Vieira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|52'
|Foul by James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|ARS
|SOU
|7
|Fouls
|7
|1
|Yellow Cards
|3
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|5
|Corner Kicks
|1
|3
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Arsenal
|31
|+43
|74
|2
|Manchester City
|30
|+50
|70
|3
|Manchester United
|30
|+9
|59
|4
|Newcastle United
|30
|+24
|56
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|31
|+12
|53
|6
|Aston Villa
|31
|+4
|50
|7
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|29
|+17
|49
|8
|Liverpool
|30
|+20
|47
|9
|Brentford
|31
|+5
|43
|10
|Fulham
|30
|+1
|42
|11
|Chelsea
|31
|-3
|39
|12
|Crystal Palace
|31
|-9
|36
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|31
|-16
|34
|14
|AFC Bournemouth
|31
|-28
|33
|15
|West Ham United
|30
|-12
|31
|16
|Leeds United
|31
|-20
|29
|17
|Everton
|31
|-22
|27
|18
|Nottingham Forest
|31
|-32
|27
|19
|Leicester City
|31
|-14
|25
|20
|Southampton
|31
|-29
|23
