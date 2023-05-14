-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
20
-
On: Leandro Trossard|Off: Gabriel Martinelli
-
-
34
-
Pervis Estupiñán Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Arsenal 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.
-
-
51
-
Julio Enciso Goal - Header
-
-
55
-
Pascal Groß Yellow Card
-
-
60
-
On: Danny Welbeck|Off: Billy Gilmour
-
-
60
-
On: Reiss Nelson|Off: Granit Xhaka
-
-
60
-
On: Thomas Partey|Off: Jorginho
-
- Ramsdale
- Tierney
- Gabriel
- Kiwior
- White
- XhakaOn: Reiss Nelson | Off: Granit Xhaka
- JorginhoOn: Thomas Partey | Off: Jorginho
- Ødegaard
- MartinelliOn: Leandro Trossard | Off: Gabriel Martinelli
- Jesus
- Saka
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
15 Jakub Kiwior
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Jorginho
Goals 0
60' 5 Thomas Partey
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
60' 24 Reiss Nelson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
20' 19 Leandro Trossard
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Matt Turner
Saves 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
21 Fabio Vieira
Goals 0
- Steele
- Estupiñán
- Colwill
- Dunk
- Caicedo
- GilmourOn: Danny Welbeck | Off: Billy Gilmour
- Groß
- Enciso
- Mac Allister
- Mitoma
- Ferguson
|No.
|Name
|
23 Jason Steele
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Pervis Estupiñán 34'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
60' 18 Danny Welbeck
Goals 0
|
13 Pascal Groß 55'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Julio Enciso 51'
Goals 1
|
22 Kaoru Mitoma
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Yasin Ayari
Goals 0
|
21 Deniz Undav
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
49 Andrew Moran
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Emirates Stadium
-
,
-
London, England
-
REFEREE: Andy Madley
Match Commentary
|63'
|Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Pascal Groß tries a through ball, but Danny Welbeck is caught offside.
|62'
|Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
|62'
|Foul by Reiss Nelson (Arsenal).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|ARS
|BHA
|9
|Fouls
|13
|0
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|3
|4
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|35
|+61
|85
|2
|Arsenal
|35
|+44
|81
|3
|Newcastle United
|35
|+32
|66
|4
|Manchester United
|35
|+10
|66
|5
|Liverpool
|35
|+25
|62
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|36
|+6
|57
|7
|Aston Villa
|36
|+4
|57
|8
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|33
|+18
|55
|9
|Brentford
|36
|+9
|53
|10
|Fulham
|36
|+3
|51
|11
|Chelsea
|35
|-5
|43
|12
|Crystal Palace
|36
|-9
|43
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|36
|-22
|40
|14
|AFC Bournemouth
|36
|-32
|39
|15
|West Ham United
|36
|-14
|37
|16
|Nottingham Forest
|36
|-31
|34
|17
|Everton
|36
|-24
|32
|18
|Leeds United
|36
|-25
|31
|19
|Leicester City
|35
|-15
|30
|20
|Southampton
|36
|-35
|24
Premier League News
How VAR decisions have affected every Premier League club in 2022-23
We're collating a league table of overturned VAR decisions in 2022-23. Who will benefit most over the course of the Premier League season?
Ilkay Gundogan shows Man City what they will be missing as Premier League title edges closer
Ilkay Gundogan scored twice as Manchester City moved to within six points of the Premier League title with a comfortable 3-0 win at Everton.
Ogden: Hard to see Man City not winning the treble
Mark Ogden says it is hard to see Manchester City not winning the treble after a formidable 3-0 win away vs. Everton.
Which Premier League clubs will qualify for the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League?
The Premier League season is in the final stretch, and the race for a place in Europe is starting to hot up. Here's how qualification works.
Brentford beat West Ham to ensure top-half finish
First-half goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa secured a comfortable 2-0 home Premier League victory for Brentford over West Ham United on Sunda
Gundogan stunners help Man City east past Everton to move four points clear at top
Ilkay Gundogan scored two brilliant goals and teed up Erling Haaland for another to inspire Manchester City to a 3-0 win at Everton on Sunday.