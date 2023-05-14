  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 20
    • On: Leandro Trossard|Off: Gabriel Martinelli
  • 34
    • Pervis Estupiñán Yellow Card
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Arsenal 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.
  • 51
    • Julio Enciso Goal - Header
  • 55
    • Pascal Groß Yellow Card
  • 60
    • On: Danny Welbeck|Off: Billy Gilmour
  • 60
    • On: Reiss Nelson|Off: Granit Xhaka
  • 60
    • On: Thomas Partey|Off: Jorginho
ARS
4-3-3
BHA
4-2-3-1
ARS
4-3-3
  • 1Ramsdale
  • 3Tierney
  • 6Gabriel
  • 15Kiwior
  • 4White
  • 34Xhaka
    On: Reiss Nelson | Off: Granit Xhaka
  • 20Jorginho
    On: Thomas Partey | Off: Jorginho
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 11Martinelli
    On: Leandro Trossard | Off: Gabriel Martinelli
  • 9Jesus
  • 7Saka
No. Name
1 Aaron Ramsdale
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Jakub Kiwior
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Kieran Tierney
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Ben White
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Jorginho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 4 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
60' 5  Thomas Partey
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
60' 24  Reiss Nelson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Martin Ødegaard
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Gabriel Jesus
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Gabriel Martinelli
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20' 19  Leandro Trossard
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Bukayo Saka
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
97 Reuell Walters
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Edward Nketiah
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Emile Smith Rowe
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Matt Turner
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Fabio Vieira
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Emirates Stadium
  • ,
  • London, England
  • REFEREE: Andy Madley

Match Commentary

63' Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Pascal Groß tries a through ball, but Danny Welbeck is caught offside.
62' Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
62' Foul by Reiss Nelson (Arsenal).

Match Stats

ARS
BHA

Possession

40% 60%

Shots (on Goal)

9 (1)
4 (2)
ARS BHA
9 Fouls 13
0 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 3
4 Corner Kicks 1
1 Saves 1
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 35 +61 85
2 Arsenal 35 +44 81
3 Newcastle United 35 +32 66
4 Manchester United 35 +10 66
5 Liverpool 35 +25 62
6 Tottenham Hotspur 36 +6 57
7 Aston Villa 36 +4 57
8 Brighton & Hove Albion 33 +18 55
9 Brentford 36 +9 53
10 Fulham 36 +3 51
11 Chelsea 35 -5 43
12 Crystal Palace 36 -9 43
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 36 -22 40
14 AFC Bournemouth 36 -32 39
15 West Ham United 36 -14 37
16 Nottingham Forest 36 -31 34
17 Everton 36 -24 32
18 Leeds United 36 -25 31
19 Leicester City 35 -15 30
20 Southampton 36 -35 24