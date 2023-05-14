        <
        >
          2022-23 English Premier League
          Arsenal Arsenal ARS
          0
          FT
          3
          Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion BHA
          • Julio Enciso (51')
          • Deniz Undav (86')
          • Pervis Estupiñán (90'+6')

          Arsenal's slim title hopes crushed after 3-0 defeat to Brighton

          • Reuters
          May 14, 2023, 01:31 PM ET

          The flickering embers of Arsenal's Premier League title dream were all but extinguished as they suffered a 3-0 home defeat by Europe-chasing Brighton on Sunday.

          With relentless Manchester City winning at Everton in the earlier kickoff to move four points clear, Arsenal knew only a victory would suffice to keep them in the hunt.

          But they produced a laboured display against the crafty south coast club for whom Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan all scored after the break as Roberto De Zerbi's side moved up to sixth place.

          Arsenal's former Brighton forward Leandro Trossard struck the crossbar in the first half, but Arsenal looked deflated after Enciso struck in the 51st minute and crestfallen when Undav lobbed over Aaron Ramsdale in the 86th minute.

          Estupinan completed Arsenal's misery in stoppage time.

          A fifth league defeat of the season left Arsenal on 81 points with two games remaining to City's 85 with three left and victory for Pep Guardiola's side next weekend against Chelsea would wrap up City's fifth title in six seasons.

          Brighton have 58 points with four games still remaining.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 35 +61 85
          2 Arsenal 36 +41 81
          3 Newcastle United 35 +32 66
          4 Manchester United 35 +10 66
          5 Liverpool 35 +25 62
          6 Brighton & Hove Albion 34 +21 58
          7 Tottenham Hotspur 36 +6 57
          8 Aston Villa 36 +4 57
          9 Brentford 36 +9 53
          10 Fulham 36 +3 51
          11 Chelsea 35 -5 43
          12 Crystal Palace 36 -9 43
          13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 36 -22 40
          14 AFC Bournemouth 36 -32 39
          15 West Ham United 36 -14 37
          16 Nottingham Forest 36 -31 34
          17 Everton 36 -24 32
          18 Leeds United 36 -25 31
          19 Leicester City 35 -15 30
          20 Southampton 36 -35 24