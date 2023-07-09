2023 Women's International Friendly
Match Formations
- Naeher1
- Dunn19
- Girma4
- Cook12
- Fox23
- Horan10
- Sanchez2
- Sullivan17
- Thompson7
- Morgan13
- Smith11
Game Information
PayPal Park
4:00 PM, July 9, 2023Coverage: TNT
San Jose, California, USA
- Referees:
- Karen Hernández Andrade
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
12'
Delay in match because of an injury Kayleigh Green (Wales Women).
11'
Attempt saved. Lindsey Horan (USA) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andi Sullivan.
9'
Attempt blocked. Crystal Dunn (USA) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Match Stats
|USA
|WAL
|0
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|1
USA
Possession
WAL
80%
20%
Shots (on Goal)
2 (1)
0 (0)
