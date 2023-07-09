Trinity Rodman made a compelling case for herself as a Women's World Cup starter on Sunday, as she scored a brace to give the United States a 2-0 win over Wales in their final tune-up match before the tournament.

Sophia Smith drew out the Welsh goalkeeper and crossed to 21-year-old Rodman, who finished into a open goal to break the deadlock in the 76th minute in San Jose, California.

- Women's World Cup bracket and fixtures schedule

Rodman, who came on as a second-half substitute after coach Vlatko Anondovski opted to start 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson up front, added another goal 11 minutes later.

At 21 years and 50 days old, Rodman is the youngest USWNT player to score twice in a match.

The U.S. had not been held goalless in the first half since January but were utterly flummoxed against the 30th-ranked Wales' tight formation, before Andonovski sent on a flurry of substitutes, including Rodman.

"Today was another stepping stone for us," veteran defender Crystal Dunn said in a post-match interview. "Obviously wasn't our tidiest game but I think this is a great moment for us to build on what we're working on right now."

The friendly gave fans a final glimpse at their four-times champions before they travel to New Zealand, where they begin their World Cup campaign against Vietnam in Group E on July 22 (July 21, 9 p.m. ET in the U.S.).

The 23-player squad are in pursuit of an unprecedented third consecutive title and were treated to a post-match ceremony in front of 18,000 fans before they were expected to board a plane hours later.

Veteran Megan Rapinoe, who announced on Saturday that she will retire at the end of the season, did not play in the match but was greeted to roars of celebration as she stepped out onto the pitch and gave the crowd a wave.

The objective for the Americans was not to get hurt. In addition to Rapinoe, expected World Cup starters Rose Lavelle and Julie Ertz did not play and top scorer Alex Morgan was substituted at the start of the second half for Rodman.

The USWNT is 8-0-0 in 2023, scoring 19 goals while allowing one.

The World Cup kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.