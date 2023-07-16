Match Formations
- Ochoa13
- Gallardo23
- Vásquez5
- Montes3
- Sánchez19
- Chávez18
- Álvarez4
- Romo7
- Pineda17
- Martín20
- Antuna15
Game Information
SoFi Stadium
7:30 PM, July 16, 2023
Inglewood, California, USA
- Referees:
- Martínez, Héctor
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
58'
Corner, Mexico. Conceded by Fidel Escobar.
56'
Uriel Antuna (Mexico) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
Foul by Éric Davis (Panama).
Match Stats
|MEX
|PAN
|18
|Fouls
|11
|3
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|2
|1
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|3
MEX
Possession
PAN
51%
49%
Shots (on Goal)
14 (3)
9 (1)
