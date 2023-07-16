Mexico players celebrate after scoring a goal against Panama in the Gold Cup final. Getty Images

Santiago Giménez scored after an electrifying sprint in the 88th minute as Mexico won the CONCACAF Gold Cup for the record ninth time with a 1-0 victory over Panama on Sunday night.

After Edson Álvarez slid to block Iván Anderson's cross in the Mexico penalty area, Orbelín Pineda dribbled away and made a perfect pass to the center circle. The 22-year-old Feyenoord forward dribbled past Harold Cummings and outraced Cummings and Fidel Escobar into the penalty area, where he tucked away a clever scuffed shot for his fourth goal in 18 international appearances.

The goal by the Argentina-born Giménez set off a frenzied celebration at sold-out SoFi Stadium, which was packed with fans celebrating Mexico's dramatic revival in this biennial CONCACAF tournament.

Several months after Mexico crashed out of the World Cup with its worst performance in nearly half a century, El Tri rebounded with an excellent tournament under interim manager Jaime Lozano, who took over the beleaguered program only a month ago.

Mexico, which allowed just two goals in its matches, has won this tournament more than all other nations combined. The U.S. has seven Gold Cup titles and Canada one. Panama came up short in its effort to win the Gold Cup for the first time.

Giménez's late goal ended an unlikely Gold Cup run by Panama, which upset the U.S. in the semifinals to earn its third appearance in the final. Los Canaleros couldn't get several solid scoring chances past veteran Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

Lozano, who coached Mexico's Olympic team to a bronze medal in Tokyo two years ago, was hired to lead the Gold Cup campaign by Juan Carlos Rodríguez, who took over as Mexican Football Federation president only a month earlier.

While the Gold Cup is notorious for featuring half-strength national teams, Mexico began the final with eight starters who also started at the World Cup and it showed with 14 first-half shots before finally finding the back of the net for the win.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.